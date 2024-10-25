Alex Gonzaga remains hopeful about motherhood: ‘Even in waiting, I'm grateful’

‘I'm not pressuring myself anymore. Because before, I did, but nothing happened. It was my sister who got pregnant,’ actress, host and one of the top Filipino content creators, Alex Gonzaga, says in her signature humor.

Alex Gonzaga is “physically ready” to get pregnant anytime but unlike before, she is no longer letting the pressure to conceive get to her.

“Last year, I put a lot of pressure on myself since many people told me that the Year of the Dragon is good luck. Galit nga daddy ko, ba’t ako naniwala ‘di daw kami Chinese (My daddy even got mad, asking why I believed that when we’re not even Chinese). They said the Year of the Dragon brings good fortune, and it turns out my husband was born in the Year of the Dragon,” recalled Alex, who’s celebrating her third wedding anniversary to Mikee Morada in November.

“But this year, my mind and perspective have opened up more. Even in waiting, I’m grateful because there are so many things I can do. It’s really about my perspective that if God hasn’t given us this yet, Mikee and I can still do other things.

Alex and her parents — Daddy Bonoy and Mommy Pinty — have partnered with the proudly Filipino brand Chef Ayb’s Paragis Tea as its official brand ambassadors. This partnership also marks the launch of a campaign focused on promoting the health benefits of Paragis grass and healthy lifestyle that the natural wellness brand advocates.

“We can travel, start a business, because we also have some business ventures. And I get to spend more time with my mom. My sister recently said, ‘Come with us to Italy,’ and we were able to get to be together without too many responsibilities (to think of) — of course, except for work — when it comes to our family.

The STAR spoke with Alex during the launch of her partnership with Chef Ayb’s Paragis herbal products (tea and capsule), alongside her parents, Daddy Bonoy and Mommy Pinty, as they are known in showbiz.

The Gonzaga family shared their experiences with the product, which they said they had been using for several months before endorsing it to the public. They explained that the products contain detoxifying, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that promote overall wellness.

Chef Ayb’s Paragis (https://www.chefaybsparagis.com/) was founded in 2017 by Ivy “Aybs” Surio, who became curious about the traditional remedy her grandmother used — boiling Paragis grass (Eleusine indica) — to alleviate her rheumatic arthritis and swollen feet. Chef Aybs then researched Paragis grass’ medicinal properties. For the tea in particular, she still uses the traditional technique for drying and preparing the Paragis grass to preserve its nutritional benefits. The product is said to boost the immune system, help fight cancer, flush out toxins and cleanse the body, according to its makers.

In the Gonzaga family, it was Alex’s parents who first tried the product, following a recommendation from a churchmate. They encouraged Alex to give it a try, supportive of their youngest daughter’s efforts to improve health-wise and be ready for a pregnancy journey.

“After COVID, I no longer get colds. That’s one of the reasons why I’m having difficulty getting pregnant. It’s because my immune system is too strong. I don’t know why, but there’s something wrong with my thyroglobulin, according to my doctor,” shared Alex.

“I’ve tried IVF (in vitro fertilization) before I met Chaf Ayb’s… I’m doing LIT kasi nga po nakita na masyadong mataas ang immune system,” she continued, referring to the Lymphocyte Immunization Therapy (LIT), which medical websites described as a “treatment for unexplained infertility and recurrent pregnancy loss.”

“My body doesn’t recognize pregnancy. That’s the way it goes. Nung nagtra-try po kami, hindi masyadong umaangat ‘yung aking blood levels ko,” she said.

“But the first time I drank it, sobrang sinipon ako, first time ever ako ulit nagkaganun. (I thought) akala ko ba effective ito bakit nagkasakit ako. It turns out it’s part — it’s really detoxifying all your toxins.”

According to Alex, she experienced more detox symptoms, after which she noticed a positive difference. She shared it with her husband and friends, especially those who had irregular periods.

“Para nga siyang miracle. (It’s like a miracle). What’s surprising is that it’s just around us. God made it, but it turns out it’s also medicine. My Ate (Toni Gonzaga) and I have thought about it, like grabe ‘no? The things our body needs, it’s also God who provides because it’s just there. It’s nature.”

Although it’s FDA-approved, Alex stressed that it’s always a good idea to consult a health professional. “It’s still different if you consult a doctor,” she said.

“But what we really want is for other people to have the option that can be of help to them,” she explained why they decided to partner with this particular herbal brand.

“It’s 100 percent organic, 100 percent natural, and then they added other sources of antioxidants like moringa, guyabano… it’s 100 percent Filipino made.”

Meanwhile, while discussing the product, Alex shared some good news: “Based on my last test, my body is now positive, meaning anytime I could get pregnant. Kasi tiningnan ‘yung blood, pwede pala yun na, ‘Oh, your body can’t take pregnancy.’ Ganun pala ‘yun. Right now, it’s positive, it’s 60 percent okay.”

“So, by God’s grace, any time now po, maybe later we’ll be able to do it,” she quipped.

As she waits for God’s perfect timing to become a mom, a journey marked by challenges she has bravely opened up about on social media, Alex urged the public to extend more kindness towards women who are still trying to conceive.

She has been on the receiving end of negative comments, including being called “baog” (infertile).

“I think we need to stop using that term. In terms of gender issues, we’re very sensitive now, even with body shaming. But why is it that when it comes to women who don’t have children, the term ‘baog’ is used so loosely? We really need to be more sensitive about it,” said Alex.

“For me, I can handle it… But what about those who are very sensitive to that issue? I know people who can’t even talk about it. We need to be careful when using that word for women because many have inner struggles that we don’t know about.”