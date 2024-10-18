'In my heart forever': Zayn Malik pays tribute to 'lost brother' Liam Payne

Composite image of Liam Payne and with fellow ex-One Direction member Zayn Malik when they were younger

MANILA, Philippines — British singer Zayn Malik paid tribute to fellow artist Liam Payne, his former companion in the boy band One Direction, after the latter passed away at the age of 31.

The remaining members of One Direction released a joint statement on the group's social media accounts, its first post in over years since commemorating the boy band's 10th anniversary.

Zayn departed the group in 2015, a year before One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus. Despite this, he was still included in the joint statement that said he, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan were "completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing."

The four added they would cherish forever all the memories shared with Liam, miss him terribly, and sent love to his family, friends, and fans.

On his own social media accounts, Zayn shared a throwback photo of him and Liam sleeping in a car accompanied by a personal statement.

Zayn said he found himself talking out loud to Liam in the wake of the latter's passing, lamenting the more conversations they could have had.

The singer thanked the younger Liam for being a pillar of support during difficult times and fighting homesickness.

"You were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f**ks about telling people when they were wrong," Zayn continued. "Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it."

Zayn also called Liam the "most qualified" when it came to music and could always rely on him whenever they were on stage together.

"I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just hug you one last time, say goodbye to you properly, and tell you that I loved you dearly," he said.

He ended his statement hoping Liam was at peace and "knows how loved he is" by him and everyone who knew him.

Louis was the first member of One Direction to release his own personal statement, also referring to Liam as a brother and "somebody he looked up to everyday."

"Liam was an incredible songwriter with a great sense of melody. We often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band," Louis said, calling Liam the "most vital part of One Direction" because of his perfect pitch, stage presence, and writing skills, among others.

Like Zayn, Louis also shared words directed at Liam cherishing their memories, "I thought I'd have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn't to be."

Louis' statement ended promising to be a good uncle to Bear, Liam's son with ex and fellow singer Cheryl Cole, to tell stories of how amazing Liam was.

Harry followed with a shorter statement but similar sentiments of being devastated and praising Liam as a positive person that made everyone happy.

"Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve. He had energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredible loving," Harry said. "The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished in my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend."

One Direction emerged in 2010 when then-teenagers Liam, Zayn, Louis, Harry, and Niall appeared in the British television contest "The X Factor."

The band went on become one of the highest-grossing live acts in the world, releasing four albums until Malik's departure in 2015. A year later after one more album, the group said it was on an indefinite hiatus, but stressed that it was not splitting up.

According to Billboard magazine, Liam attended Niall's in Buenos Aires, Argentina earlier this month.

