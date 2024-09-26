^

Alexa Ilacad admits not ready to be a mom after playing guardian role in 'Mujigae'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 26, 2024 | 1:36pm
Alexa Ilacad admits not ready to be a mom after playing guardian role in 'Mujigae'
Alexa Ilacad
MANILA, Philippines — Alexa Ilacad plays a role that is similar to a mother in "Mujigae" but the actress is not yet ready to take on such a "selfless" role in real life. 

The former child actress plays Sunny, the adoptive mother or guardian of Mujigae, played by newbie child star Ryrie Sophia. 

Sunny is named the guardian to her niece after her sister passed away.

"Mujigae," which means rainbow in Korean, has a Korean father, played by Korean star Kim Jisoo. 

"I realized how hard it is to be a guardian," Alexa said. "Ako 'yung part na pinipiling maging nanay kasi tita po talaga ako ni Mujigae, but I was given the task of being her guardian."

Alexa, together with Ryrie and Jisoo, faced the press at the intimate press conference for their movie that will hit SM Cinemas on October 9. 

Alexa describes her character as a hesitant guardian because she does not like kids or taking on a responsibility as seen on the movie's trailer. 

"I'm not really fond of kids in general until nagkaroon ako ng pamangkin. Dalawa na po 'yung pamangkin ko and, honestly, they changed my life. Pero sila lang talaga 'yung batang gusto ko. Sila lang 'yung batang favorite ko," confessed the actress. 

Alexa's perspective has been changed a little after working on the family drama. 

She found out that it was okay or maybe possible for her to rear her own kids and raise a family in time. 

"It's so hard to be a mother... It takes so much selflessness to be a mom. Nasabi ko sa sarili ko, 'Kaya ko ba ito ever?'," the 24-year-old actress said. 

Alexa is currently one of the recognizable faces in TV. She is also part of the KDLex love team, one of the popular screen pairings together with her fellow "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate KD Estrada. 

"The Alexa that is me today, wala pa po 'yan sa isip ko talaga. Hindi ko pa po naiisip at all, me as a mother, me with a family. I don't really think about that. 

"Right now, it's not something I want. I want to build a career. I want to become really, really rich and I know that could be pretty hard if you are supporting a kid. Pero na-open naman ako na it's not so bad naman pala talaga. Maybe one day, as long as I'm stable and if I have a good partner with me, I think maybe I would like to try to have a family, have a kid," she said. 

Motherhood may be years or even a decade away for the young actress, but she happily announced that she is a fur mom, which she said is "hard work" and something that she really enjoys. 

ALEXA ILACAD
