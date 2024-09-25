IG official? Jericho Rosales debuts on Janine Gutierrez's Instagram page

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Janine Gutierrez debuted Kapamilya actor Jericho Rosales in her Instagram feed as she greeted him on his birthday.

In her Instagram account, Janine posted photos of her and Jericho in a supposed date night in Intramuros, Manila.

"Happy birthday @jerichorosalesofficial," Janine captioned the post.

Jericho commented with a boy making a "kilig" gesture GIF.

Last month, Jericho admitted that he is dating Janine.

"I first decided to join the project because I was really, really so into the production team and everyone and then I realized I was so into her," Jericho said.

"She's an amazing person, very sweet, very kind, very funny, and very dedicated, very good actress," he added.

"We share a lot of things, 'hey you're fun, I'm fun,' let's go to the museum, sure."

When asked if they are dating, Jericho said: "Yes, we're going out."

"Sabi?! Sabi?! That's sweet to hear, and I'm also super excited to be able to work with him," Janine said with a huge smile on her face, adding it was a bonus that she and Jericho get along off camera.

Janine was also informed that Jericho shared nearly meeting her whole family during the recent single launch of Janine's brother Diego.

"Grabe, ano pa bang kinwento niya?!" Janine laughed again. "Dapat after ng [series] trailer, mayroon ding recap ng Jericho junket!"

