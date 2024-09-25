^

Entertainment

IG official? Jericho Rosales debuts on Janine Gutierrez's Instagram page

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 25, 2024 | 9:54am
IG official? Jericho Rosales debuts on Janine Gutierrez's Instagram page
Jericho Rosales and Janine Gutierrez in National Museum
NeriMe Crtvs via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Janine Gutierrez debuted Kapamilya actor Jericho Rosales in her Instagram feed as she greeted him on his birthday. 

In her Instagram account, Janine posted photos of her and Jericho in a supposed date night in Intramuros, Manila. 

"Happy birthday @jerichorosalesofficial," Janine captioned the post. 

Jericho commented with a boy making a "kilig" gesture GIF. 

Last month, Jericho admitted that he is dating Janine.  

"I first decided to join the project because I was really, really so into the production team and everyone and then I realized I was so into her," Jericho said.

"She's an amazing person, very sweet, very kind, very funny, and very dedicated, very good actress," he added.

"We share a lot of things, 'hey you're fun, I'm fun,' let's go to the museum, sure."

When asked if they are dating, Jericho said: "Yes, we're going out."

"Sabi?! Sabi?! That's sweet to hear, and I'm also super excited to be able to work with him," Janine said with a huge smile on her face, adding it was a bonus that she and Jericho get along off camera.

Janine was also informed that Jericho shared nearly meeting her whole family during the recent single launch of Janine's brother Diego.

"Grabe, ano pa bang kinwento niya?!" Janine laughed again. "Dapat after ng [series] trailer, mayroon ding recap ng Jericho junket!"

RELATED: Jericho Rosales confesses to dating Janine Gutierrez

'It's been fun': Janine Gutierrez reacts to Jericho Rosales' confirmation they're dating

vuukle comment

JANINE GUTIERREZ

JERICHO ROSALES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tom Rodriguez admits new romance after Carla Abellana; joins GMA series

Tom Rodriguez admits new romance after Carla Abellana; joins GMA series

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez is now officially back in showbiz as he joins the cast of GMA teleserye "Lilet Matias: Attorn...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Maple Leaf Dreams&rsquo; cast shares newfound respect for OFWs

‘Maple Leaf Dreams’ cast shares newfound respect for OFWs

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
The cast members of the film “Maple Leaf Dreams” have expressed their admiration for Overseas Filipino Workers...
Entertainment
fbtw
Spotted in Singapore, Liza Soberano, Jeffrey Oh fuel new romance rumors

Spotted in Singapore, Liza Soberano, Jeffrey Oh fuel new romance rumors

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Romance rumors between Liza Soberano and James Reid's ex-business partner Jeffrey Oh sparked anew after they were seen together...
Entertainment
fbtw
Amy Nobleza graduates magna cum laude, credits Vice Ganda for helping finish college

Amy Nobleza graduates magna cum laude, credits Vice Ganda for helping finish college

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Back in 2019, Amy Nobleza appeared on the "Tawag ng Tanghalan" segment of "It's Showtime" where prior to the judges'...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne Curtis, Maine Mendoza steal the show at vivo V40 Grand Launch
brandSpace

Anne Curtis, Maine Mendoza steal the show at vivo V40 Grand Launch

1 day ago
Anne and Maine also highlighted their favorite features of the vivo V40!
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Black Eyed Peas star harnesses AI for novel radio product

Black Eyed Peas star harnesses AI for novel radio product

11 hours ago
Unlike many artists, will.i.am, lead singer of the Black Eyed Peas, is not at war with artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
fbtw
Julie Anne San Jose hits a career milestone with back-to-back shows

Julie Anne San Jose hits a career milestone with back-to-back shows

By Jerry Donato | 11 hours ago
Julie Anne San Jose has the rare feat to topbill back-to-back GMA weekend shows. Viewers are definitely not seeing doubl...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pinoy favorite Jayesslee, other Asian acts unite at 2nd District M festival in S&rsquo;pore

Pinoy favorite Jayesslee, other Asian acts unite at 2nd District M festival in S’pore

By Rona Amparo | 11 hours ago
Traveling to Singapore this early October? Seize the opportunity to experience Marina Central district, packed with live performances,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ex-sexy star Aya Medel survives brain aneurysm

Ex-sexy star Aya Medel survives brain aneurysm

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Former sexy star Aya Medel revealed that she suffered brain aneurysm but she survived.
Entertainment
fbtw
M2M reunites for 'The Day You Went Away'

M2M reunites for 'The Day You Went Away'

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Norwegian pop duo M2M surprised their fans as they reunited recently to celebrate the success of their hit song "The Day You...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with