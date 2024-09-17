SB19 shares ‘message for everyone’ over BINI’s ‘personal space’ issue

MANILA, Philippines — Since July, “Nation’s Girl Group” BINI has been trending for some of their members’ posts regarding alleged invasion of their “personal space” by fans who went through great lengths such as knocking at their dressing rooms or stalking them during their days off.

In an interview with the press, including Philstar.com, during their fan meet last Saturday as new McDonald’s endorsers, SB19 was asked if they, too, also experience such alleged invasion of privacy from fans.

“I think, it’s not an issue specifically for us or a specific P-pop group, but for everyone,” Justin said in response to Philstar.com’s question.

“S’yempre po, mayroon din tayong mga limitations and it’s (about) the safety of each of us.”

SB19, however, sympathizes with what BINI experienced.

“Pero as an artist or as an individual, sometimes gusto natin ng individuality or privacy sa sarili natin. Dapat malaman natin na may limitations at mayroong mga bagay na hindi na natin ginagawa kasi alam natin na you’re stepping sa privacy ng ibang tao,” SB19’s “Bunso” said.

“Parang message to everyone na be considerate or maging understanding tayo sa situation ng bawat isa.” — Photo, video by Anjilica Andaya

