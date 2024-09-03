Fil-Am Robert Lopez, wife Kristin are 'spectacular' collaborators: 'Agatha All Along' showrunner

MANILA, Philippines — Marvel director Jac Schaeffer is all praises for musician couple Robert and Kristin Lopez following their collaboration on "Agatha All Along," after their initial work together on "WandaVision."

"Agatha All Along" is a spin-off show of "WandaVision" centered on Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness, who forms a new coven in attempt to regain her magical powers.

Kristin and the Filipino-American Robert worked on the theme songs for "WandaVision," including the viral "Agatha All Along" from the show's seventh episode.

The song's success comes as no surprise as the Lopezes did the music and lyrics for the "Frozen" films and "Coco," including popular tracks "Let It Go" and "Remember Me."

Robert’s Oscar win for "Let It Go" made him the youngest person—and to this day, the only person of Filipino descent—to achieve EGOT status (winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony).

Robert is also the only person to win the EGOT twice, cemented by the Oscar win of "Remember Me" in 2018, for which he beat his own record of fastest time to complete an EGOT.

Kristin is also the running for the EGOT as well, with just a Tony missing from her collection of wins.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Schaeffer shared her "spectacular" experience working with the Lopezes once again.

"There's no hyperbole that is hyperbole-y enough to describe the Lopezes and their talent, and they are just incredibly kind people and wonderful collaborators," Schaeffer said.

The director recalled having so much fun and joy making the main title music of "WandaVision" with the couple as it added texture to the show.

For Schaeffer, it was a "bigger ask" for the Lopezes' skills as "Agatha All Along" involves the song "The Ballad of the Witches Road," which ties significantly to the series' plot.

"The ballad is so tightly interwoven with the narrative that it required a very heavy lift from the Lopezes to get all the right plot pieces into the song and they were very up for that challenge, we had a fabulous time working together," Schaeffer ended.

"Agatha All Along" premieres its first two episodes on Disney+ this September 18, with the remaining seven episodes coming out weekly until November 6.

