Alden Richards talks closer bond with Kathryn Bernardo after 'Hello, Love, Again' shoot

Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards at the special movie announcement for 'Hello, Love, Again,' the sequel to their 2019 film 'Hello, Love, Goodbye,' held in ABS-CBN on May 19, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards felt that his friendship with Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo grew stronger after they worked together on their upcoming movie, "Hello, Love, Again."

In an interview with "24 Oras," Alden said he experienced separation anxiety after spending a month filming the movie in Canada.

“I felt a little bit sentimental, of course, with the place and the length of time we spent together there, so I was surprised that it was over so quickly,” Alden said.

He added, “Mas naging solid, mas naging closer, mas nakilala namin ‘yung isa’t isa and at the same time parang, you know, you really get to know the person once you get to work with her in a setup na matagal magkasama.”

"Hello, Love, Again" is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster film "Hello, Love, Goodbye."

In May, Alden and Kathryn, along with their director Cathy Garcia-Sampana, announced the sequel at a special event held at ABS-CBN, attended by executives from both ABS-CBN and GMA.

The film will mark the first-ever collaboration between ABS-CBN's Star Cinema and GMA's GMA Pictures.

RELATED: 'Dreams do come true': Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards on reunion movie 'Hello, Love, Again'