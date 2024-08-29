^

Rabiya Mateo, Jeric Gonzales unfollow each other on Instagram anew

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 29, 2024 | 7:25pm
Jeric Gonzales and Rabiya Mateo
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that Kapuso couple Rabiya Mateo and Jeric Gonzales unfollowed each other on Instagram. 

The couple have not yet released a statement on their alleged breakup again. 

In June 2023, Rabiya revealed that she and Jeric broke up for a week. 

"Nag-break po kami ni Jeric, siguro mga one week lang, parang wala lang. Parang nag-away lang kami na nagka-tampuhan. But because we’re in showbiz, parang everything was blown out of proportion," she said in the "Royal Blood" press conference.

"So, nu'ng nagkaayos na kami, saka palang lumabas 'yung article na break na kami, this and that. So, nag-usap na kami na, 'Okay, panindigan na lang muna natin ‘to,' because we don’t want to confuse the public and have them say na, ‘Ano ba, gimmick ba nila ‘to?!?’

"Tapos, nu'ng naging private kami, we fixed 'yung mga bagay na kailangan naming ayusin."

Rabiya and Jeric confirmed their relationship in March 2022. 

Rabiya Mateo now in a relationship with Kapuso actor Jeric Gonzales

JERIC GONZALES

RABIYA MATEO
