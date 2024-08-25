Viewers decry portrayal, abuse of women in 'Batang Quiapo'

David (McCoy de Leon) and Katherine (Ara Davao) during their honeymoon in Friday's episode of 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo.'

Trigger Warning: Mentions of sexual abuse, rape

MANILA, Philippines — Viewers and social media users raised concern regarding the plight of a number of female characters in the nightly action show "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

On X, formerly Twitter, many shared their observation on how the show, starring and directed by Coco Martin, wrote the characters of the young Marites (Miles Ocampo), Bubbles (Ivana Alawi), Camille (Yuuki Takahashi) and Katherine (Ara Davao).

The rape of the young Marites shook viewers when the show premiered in February last year. Ramon (portrayed by Coco, later Christopher de Leon) was fleeing authorities when he chanced upon the young Marites, whom he sexually assaulted. The assault resulted in Marites, who will be later portrayed by Cherry Pie Picache, giving birth to Tanggol (Coco), the show's protagonist.

Marites' other son, David (McCoy de Leon), assaults his wife Camille (Takahashi) even though she was heavily pregnant. Camille has exited the show without even redeeming herself or David answering to his crimes.

David moves on to a new wife, Katherine (Ara), who he forces himself on their honeymoon.

The portrayal and abuse of these female characters did not sit well for many viewers, prompting them to air their frustration and critiques of the show on social media, notably X.

"Me lang ba nakakapansin na halos pare-parehas lang nangyayari sa mga babaeng characters sa 'Batang Quiapo.' Nakakadiri kasi ganon na lang nang ganon 'yung ginagawa sa kanila. Rape=Patay. I mean it’s only a show but??????? Ganon na lang ba role ng mga babae sa 'Batang Quiapo,'" one online user lamented.

Another one wrote, "Too much na 'yung r@pe scene sa 'Batang Quiapo.' Halos lahat na lang ng babaeng character nar@pe. Si Marites, si Mokang, si Camille, si Bubbles tas ngayon si Katherine. Sino susunod? Si Madonna at Tisay? Jusko. Lubayan nyo na 'yan."

Mokang was Tanggol's childhood friend and first love who died in the show. She was portrayed by Lovi Poe. Madonna and Tisay are the newly introduced characters in the show, portrayed by Kim Domingo and Barbie Imperial, respectively.

Some called on the creatives of ABS-CBN, where the show currently airs on its online platform and affiliate free TV channels, to "go back to the drawing board" for better plot and treatment of the show.

"I hope that 'Batang Quiapo' would go back to the drawing board and start recalibrating itself because all of these abuse, rape, and sex scenes are starting to become very gratuitous. It's getting a little too heavy handed, to be honest," an X user tweeted.

"Jusko @ABSCBN's #batangquiapo's creative team, 2024 na paurong pa rin ang mindset. STOP villainizing women. STOP using misogyny, sexual assault, and adultery as a plot device. Sa panahon ngayon, women can win. Hindi lang po kami side props para i-flash ang malalaki naming dibdib," another one appealed.

Many related study on sexual assault on screen have discussed its effect on viewers.

Gracie Bolt in her story "Wasn’t Okay Then, Isn’t Okay Now: Sexual Violence On Screen" published in Oxford University's online newspaper Oxford Blue in 2021 cited a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

"A study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology strongly refutes the claim that cinematic portrayals of sexual violence have no effect on viewers," Bolt wrote.

The study looked into the 1988 experiment of psychologists Linz, Donnerstein and Penrod where they observed how a group of men reacted to a video enactment of a trial involving a female sexual assault victim. The men were previously made to watch slasher films that depicted sexually violent acts towards women.

"The results of this experiment indicated that ‘participants exposed to the filmed violence against women expressed less sympathy for the victim portrayed in the rape trial than did control groups who had not been exposed to such films.’ Whilst the psychologists then noted a re-sensitisation to sexual violence a week after the initial experiment, they concluded that longterm exposure to such violence might contribute to faster desensitization," Bolt wrote.

In its website, the anti-sexual violence organization RAINN said that while the media can be a tool for increasing awareness about sexual violence, it can also "pose challenges" for survivors.

"Portrayals of sexual violence in movies, television shows, the news, and social media can prompt negative reactions, from flashbacks and anxiety to feelings of sadness or irritability," the organization wrote on its website.

It gave a bulleted list for assault survivors on how to handle the ways that they can limit their exposure to violence in media that could trigger their traumatic experience.

