‘Lavender Fields’ stars open up about family relationships

Maricel Soriano is Aster Fields in ‘Lavender Fields.’, Jolina Magdangal plays Lily Atienza in the series. And Janine Gutierrez portrays Iris Buenavidez in the action drama.

MANILA, Philippines — The lead stars of the upcoming series “Lavender Fields” recently opened up about their family relationships — their parents in particular — revealing the extent of their influence on their lives and careers.

An upcoming action-drama from ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment, “Lavender Fields” itself delves into some very complex relationships in a storyline tackling such themes as revenge and redemption, love and loyalty.

Though their personal lives might not be as entangled as their characters’ stories, these stars still glean important lessons from their experiences and their real-life relationships.

Janine Gutierrez, who plays for the first time an antagonist role as Iris Buenavidez, expressed her heartfelt appreciation for her mother, veteran actress Lotlot de Leon, for being empowering and not unobtrusive when she decided to embark on a showbiz career.

“I’m so grateful to my mom because malaki talaga tiwala niya sa akin,” she began in an interview with broadsheet editors, The STAR included, during a recent media junket for her upcoming series. “And ever since I started acting, she told me that whenever you decide to enter the industry, hands-off na ako diyan.”

The actress acknowledged that while her mother, Lotlot, played a very crucial role in her career, especially in the early stages when she served as her manager, she mainly stepped back and trusted her daughter’s judgment.

After all, Janine was already an adult and done with school when she entered the industry. “I started in showbiz a bit late, around 21 or 22. By the time I had my first teleserye, I was 23. I appreciate that she was never a stage mother. Any advice she had, she gave it off camera,” she said.

“When it comes to finances, she’s also hands-off because I guess, when I started, I was already an adult. But she was my manager before so I owe a lot to her.”

Nevertheless, Janine pointed out the challenges of mixing business with family.

“It was also challenging because I was a newcomer. For instance, on a variety show, they asked me to dance, and I cried because I didn’t know how to dance. Of course, her advice as a mother was that I had to do it.

“Pero gusto ko ng payo bilang mom na, anak, ganyan-ganyan. That’s the challenge when you work with family. How do you distinguish business from whatever your family relationship is? It’s tough but thank you talaga, Mama!”

She also reflected on how her mother’s approach to dealing with controversies had impacted her own views on privacy. “Si Mama, if ever man nagkaroon siya ng intriga, ever since she never fixed it in public. And I guess, yun na rin kaya ako like before I was a bit scared answering questions regarding private stuff because I saw that when my parents (Lotlot and Ramon Christopher Gutierrez) separated, it was on TV. So that was scary for me before.”

While grateful for being close to both her parents, Janine also recognized that not everyone is as fortunate. “I’m lucky that I have a good relationship with my parents. But it’s not the same for everyone, right? Some people really don’t have a good relationship with their parents for a good reason also, right? I’m just fortunate and thankful that my parents have a lot of trust in me.”

Jolina Magdangal, who’s making her acting comeback in “Lavender Fields” after 10 years, stressed how important family support was when she started out as a child star in “That’s Entertainment” and then “Ang TV.”

“I think for me, we all helped each other,” said Jolina, who plays Iris’ close friend, Lily Atienza, in the drama.

“Hindi ko rin mararating ‘to, kung hindi rin ako inalalayan ng magulang ko at yung pagiging strict nila dati. Sinasabi ko sa mga tao, hindi rin siguro magiging ganito ako, kung hindi ako sumunod, hindi ba? Tulungan talaga. So nasasainyo yan. Nasa pamilya, nasa pag-uusap lang yan. Tulungan.”

(“I wouldn’t have reached this point if my parents hadn’t guided me and if not because of their being strict back then. I tell people, I probably wouldn’t be who I am today if I also hadn’t followed them, right? It’s really about helping each other. So it’s up to you. It’s about family and talking things out. Helping each other.”)

Jolina also spoke about the generational differences in how family matters are handled, expressing concern over how private issues are often aired publicly in today’s digital age.

She said, “Iba kasi yung panahon dati, iba yung panahon ngayon. Iba yung mga nasa paligid natin at iba yung ngayon na may pwede bumulong sa tenga mo at nag-iiba yung pananaw mo. Hindi ko maju-judge ang mga pinagdadaanan natin ngayon or mga nakikita natin. Pero nalulungkot ako para sa kanila na kailangan umabot sa marami (netizens) ang nakiki-type sa anong saloobin nila. Ang family, pinag-uusapan dapat ay family.”

(“Times were different before, and they are different now. The people around us are different, and today, there are things that can change your views. I can’t judge what we’re going through — or what we’re seeing now. But I feel sad for them that it has to reach many who also feel the need to share their opinions about it. Family matters should stay within the family.”)

Nevertheless, Jolina admitted that it’s easier said than done.

“But again, kung ano man yung pinagdadaanan ngayon, iba yung pinagdadaanan nila sa pinagdadaanan ko. Para sa akin, Pilipino tayo, tayo ay makapamilya, and kahit tumanda na tayo at sinasabi nila nasa Bible ‘yun na ‘pag may asawa ka na, hindi kailangan tulungan mo yung magulang mo kasi may sarili ka ng pamilya. Pero Pilipino tayo. Tayo ay makapamilya at maka-magulang. Hanggat kaya, bakit hindi natin gawin or hangga’t kaya bakit hindi natin ayusin ng tayo-tayo lang?”

(“What people are going through now is different from what I went through. For me, as Filipinos, we value family. Even if we grow older and it’s said in the Bible that once you have a spouse, you don’t have to help your parents because you have your own family, as Filipinos, we still value family and taking care of our parents. As long as we can, why not do it? Or as long as we can, why not try to solve things within the family first?”)

Meanwhile, one of the more moving confessions about family during the interview came from Maricel Soriano. She talked about the profound impact of losing her mother.

When asked what she hoped the younger generation could learn from her, the 59-year-old Maricel, also tagged in the industry as the “Diamond Star,” said, “Sana lagi silang makinig sa mga magulang nila. Importante yan eh. Alam niyo ba na napakahirap mawalan ng magulang? Hindi salita lamang ito. Ito ay galing sa aking experience. Nang mawala ang Mommy ko, parang ayaw ko na mabuhay. Siya yung dahilan kong bakit ako andito and bakit ko ito ginagawa. Kung bakit kailangan OK ako. Lahat yun dahil sa Nanay ko. Pagsisisihan niyo yung araw na hindi kayo sumunod sa mga magulang niyo.”

(“I hope people always listen to their parents. It’s really important. Losing a parent is incredibly hard. I speak from experience — when I lost my mom, it felt like I didn’t want to continue. She was the reason I’m here, why I do what I do, and why I need to be okay. Everything was because of my mom. You’ll regret the times you didn’t listen to your parents.”)

Maricel, whose character in the series is Aster Fields, continued, “There’s a saying, ‘Mothers know best.’ She knew what was best for me. My mom was a huge part of my career success; she was my rock. Even though it’s been 15 years since she passed, it still feels unreal. I have a picture of her in my room, and I still call out to her, ‘Ma.’

“I took a long break after her death because it was so hard — like hitting a dead end. Loss, everything. I felt like I didn’t know how to breathe or live. With grief, it doesn’t go away; you just have to get used to it.”

Nowadays, Maricel finds strength in her children. She said, “Now, my two sons are my rock.”

Aside from Janine, Jolina and Maricel, the powerhouse cast of “Lavender Fields” includes Jodi Sta. Maria, Jericho Rosales, Edu Manzano and Albert Martinez. Directed by Emmanuel Quindo Palo and Jojo Saguin, the series starts airing on Aug. 30 (Netflix), Aug. 31 (iWantTFC) and Sept. 2 (Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z and TV5).