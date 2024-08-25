^

Christian Bautista to embark on 13-city concert tour across Japan

Carlo Orosa - The Philippine Star
August 25, 2024 | 12:00am
Asia’s Romantic Balladeer Christian Bautista.

MANILA, Philippines — Asia’s Romantic Balladeer, Christian Bautista, is set to captivate audiences across Japan in a 13-city concert tour titled “Asian Pops 2024.” Organized by Japan’s esteemed Min-On Concert Association, akin to the Cultural Center of the Philippines, the event is dedicated to promoting global musical and performing arts exchanges. The tour will take place from Sept. 16 to Oct. 6.

Christian’s manager Carlo Orosa with Min-On Concert Association’s Nobuyo Ikawa and Mitsuaki Tsunoda.

Joining him are two other prominent pop recording stars from Southeast Asia: Alexandra Bounxouei from Laos and Raisa from Indonesia. The artists were carefully selected by the members of the Min-On Concert Association, led by Mitsuski Tsunoda, director of the Department of Planning and Coordination, and assistant manager Nobuyo Ikawa.

The concert will feature a diverse mix of English standards, the artists’ hit songs, and popular Japanese tunes, ensuring a memorable connection with the Japanese audience. The tour will be directed by Yoshihiro Takahashi, with musical direction by Hiroshi Urushido.

Alexandra Bounxouei is a Laotian-Bulgarian singer, actress and model.

Christian shared his enthusiasm about the tour, saying, “I am very excited to tour Japan this time with artists from neighboring countries, Indonesia and Laos, and to collaborate on new ideas with our music. It’s also a great opportunity to share Pinoy music with the Japanese audience.”

Indonesian singer and songwriter Raisa Andriana.

For details, visit the Min-On Concert Association’s official website. The Min-On Concert Association is an organization founded in 1963 and is part of the Min-On Culture Center in Tokyo that houses the Min-On Music Museum and Music Library, where rare collections of antique harpsichords and classical pianos, various music boxes and gramophones, and other ethnic instruments are displayed.

Since the association’s founding, thousands of musicians and performing artists from more than 100 countries have been welcomed onstage in more than 300 cities across Japan.

