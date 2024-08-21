^

Entertainment

Gerald Anderson, Emilienne Vigier react to Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia reunion movie

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 21, 2024 | 11:47am
Gerald Anderson, Emilienne Vigier react to Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia reunion movie
Celebrity couple Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto
Gerald Anderson via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Gerald Anderson gave his full support to his girlfriend Julia Barretto's reunion movie with her ex-boyfriend Joshua Garcia. 

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Gerald said he does not want to steal the spotlight from Julia and Joshua. 

“I’m a silent supporter. Alam kong pinaghirapan niya ‘yan. That’s why it’s been like this. Sinu-suportahan talaga namin ang isa’t isa,” Gerald said.

“Sa totoo lang, awkward talaga trabaho namin. Nand’un ako sa sitwasyon na ‘yun so I try to be as supportive as possible. I don’t want to steal the spotlight. Pinag-hirapan nila ‘yun. 

"I know how hard it is to work on a movie na gusto mong mapanood ng maraming tao. Let’s give it to her. It’s her time," Gerald added. 

Meanwhile, Filipina-French athlete Emilienne Vigier, the rumored girlfriend of Joshua Garcia, praised the actor and Julia for their performance in the film.

“I didn’t really get to watch a lot of Filipino films growing up, so to be honest, I’ve never really seen any of your films together, Joshua and Julia… until now and I can’t wait to watch more because (of) this movie,” she wrote.

“You all have my utmost respect for the craft you all have. Making so many Filipinos happy and comforted with your undeniable talent all around the world. Salamat," Emilienne added.

RELATEDJulia Barretto proud of BF Gerald Anderson's heroics during 'Carina' onslaught

vuukle comment

GERALD ANDERSON

JOSHUA GARCIA

JULIA BARRETTO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gerald Santos says musical director raped him at age 15

Gerald Santos says musical director raped him at age 15

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former Kapuso singer Gerald Santos on Monday accused an unnamed musical director of raping him 19 years ago when he was still...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gerald Santos clarifies: GMA is not the enemy, but insiders angry over harassment report

Gerald Santos clarifies: GMA is not the enemy, but insiders angry over harassment report

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former Kapuso singer Gerald Santos uploaded a copy of his letter to GMA Network, requesting to be released from his contract...
Entertainment
fbtw
Martin Nievera: I&rsquo;m still not out of the game

Martin Nievera: I’m still not out of the game

By Leah C. Salterio | 2 days ago
Martin Nievera’s “Concert King” title started 42 years ago when an entertainment editor refused to label...
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipino mother's search for missing son in the spotlight

Filipino mother's search for missing son in the spotlight

1 day ago
For 17 years, Edita Burgos has looked inside body bags, visited military camps, led street protests, and filed court cases...
Entertainment
fbtw
Henry Moodie talks music, mental health and meeting Maki

Henry Moodie talks music, mental health and meeting Maki

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
International pop singer Henry Moodie has just dropped his new single, bad emotions.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Albert Martinez makes sacrifices for &lsquo;Lavender Fields&rsquo; role

Albert Martinez makes sacrifices for ‘Lavender Fields’ role

By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
At 63, Albert Martinez is a picture of good health. His dedication to a healthy lifestyle has paid off, as he needs no maintenance...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Emily in Paris&rsquo; always a charming, chic story to savor

‘Emily in Paris’ always a charming, chic story to savor

By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
It’s safe to assume that many want (and wish for) a piece of romance — either in real life or reel life.
Entertainment
fbtw
'It wrecked me': Sandro Muhlach addresses alleged sexual abuse

'It wrecked me': Sandro Muhlach addresses alleged sexual abuse

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Actor Sandro Muhlach said the alleged sexual abuse by two independent GMA-7 contractors "wrecked" him, a day after filing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Millie Bobby Brown developing Netflix movie adaptation of her book 'Nineteen Steps&rsquo;

Millie Bobby Brown developing Netflix movie adaptation of her book 'Nineteen Steps’

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Actress-producer Millie Bobby Brown is working on adapting her debut novel "Nineteen Steps" into a Netflix movie.
Entertainment
fbtw
Manila Philharmonic Orchestra performing 'Hamilton,' 'Star Wars,' 'Game of Thrones' tracks at 25th anniversary concert

Manila Philharmonic Orchestra performing 'Hamilton,' 'Star Wars,' 'Game of Thrones' tracks at 25th anniversary concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
The Manila Philharmonic Orchestra is celebrating its 25th anniversary this October with a concert featuring special performances...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with