Gerald Anderson, Emilienne Vigier react to Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia reunion movie

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Gerald Anderson gave his full support to his girlfriend Julia Barretto's reunion movie with her ex-boyfriend Joshua Garcia.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Gerald said he does not want to steal the spotlight from Julia and Joshua.

“I’m a silent supporter. Alam kong pinaghirapan niya ‘yan. That’s why it’s been like this. Sinu-suportahan talaga namin ang isa’t isa,” Gerald said.

“Sa totoo lang, awkward talaga trabaho namin. Nand’un ako sa sitwasyon na ‘yun so I try to be as supportive as possible. I don’t want to steal the spotlight. Pinag-hirapan nila ‘yun.

"I know how hard it is to work on a movie na gusto mong mapanood ng maraming tao. Let’s give it to her. It’s her time," Gerald added.

Meanwhile, Filipina-French athlete Emilienne Vigier, the rumored girlfriend of Joshua Garcia, praised the actor and Julia for their performance in the film.

“I didn’t really get to watch a lot of Filipino films growing up, so to be honest, I’ve never really seen any of your films together, Joshua and Julia… until now and I can’t wait to watch more because (of) this movie,” she wrote.

“You all have my utmost respect for the craft you all have. Making so many Filipinos happy and comforted with your undeniable talent all around the world. Salamat," Emilienne added.

RELATED: Julia Barretto proud of BF Gerald Anderson's heroics during 'Carina' onslaught