Entertainment

Manny Jacinto starrer 'The Acolyte' not getting 2nd season

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 20, 2024 | 1:51pm
Manny Jacinto starrer 'The Acolyte' not getting 2nd season
Manny Jacinto as Qimir in 'The Acolyte'
Star Wars / Lucasfilm

MANILA, Philippines — The "Star Wars" series "The Acolyte" starring Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, and Filipino-Canadian Manny Jacinto will not be renewed for a second season.

The news comes over a month after the show finished its eight-episode Season 1 run which resulted in mixed reception from audiences.

"The Acolyte" takes place a century before "The Phantom Menace" when the Jedi are at the height of the powers, but a conspiracy threatens their influence in the galaxy.

Jacinto's character is revealed to be a Sith seeking an apprentice, which one of Stenberg's characters — she plays twins Osha and Mae — takes on in a finale that left many unanswered questions and a teaser involving franchise-favorite character Yoda.

Also starring in "The Acolyte" are Carrie-Anne Moss, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dafne Keen, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Joonas Suotamo.

While the show fared well with critics, the same results couldn't be said among general audiences as viewership dropped quickly as episodes went by, just slightly rising for the finale which were also underwhelming numbers.

"Star Wars" will instead shift focus to the second seasons of "Andor" and "Ahsoka," the upcoming kid-friendly series "Skeleton Crew," and the theatrical release of "The Mandalorian & Grogu."

