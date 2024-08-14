'It's been fun': Janine Gutierrez reacts to Jericho Rosales' confirmation they're dating

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Janine Gutierrez was equally happy to share that she and her "Lavender Fields" co-star Jericho Rosales are currently dating.

The two actors took turns speaking at the media junket for their upcoming show, and during Jericho's portion, he confirmed that he and Janine were seeing each other.

"I first decided to join the project because I was really, really so into the production team and everyone and then I realized I was so into her," Jericho shared. "She's an amazing person, very sweet, very kind, very funny, and very dedicated, very good actress."

When it was Janine's turn to face the media and she was asked for her reaction to Jericho's admission, the stunning actress gave a huge laugh when she heard what he said.

WATCH: Jericho Rosales confirms dating Janine Gutierrez

"Sabi?! Sabi?! That's sweet to hear, and I'm also super excited to be able to work with him," Janine said with a huge smile on her face, adding it was a bonus that she and Jericho get along off camera.

Janine was also informed that Jericho shared nearly meeting her whole family during the recent single launch of Janine's brother Diego.

"Grabe, ano pa bang kinwento niya?!" Janine laughed again. "Dapat after ng [series] trailer, mayroon ding recap ng Jericho junket!"

The actress echoed the words of her mother Lotlot de Leon, who also stars in "Lavender Fields," that it is a good thing Jericho is a family-oriented man.

"She only had nice things to say about him so, at least, okay lahat," Janine ended. — Video from ABS-CBN News' YouTube channel

RELATED: Jericho Rosales confesses to dating Janine Gutierrez