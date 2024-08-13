^

Misty 'Pokemon' voice star succumbs to breast cancer

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 13, 2024 | 10:32am
Misty 'Pokemon' voice star succumbs to breast cancer
'Pokemon' character Misty
Pokemon World

MANILA, Philippines — "Pokemon" voice actor Rachael Lillis, the dubber behind characters Misty, Jessie and more, has died at the age of 46.

Her co-star Veronica Taylor, the voice behind Ash Ketchum, announced Rachael's death due to breast cancer. 

“It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of Rachael Lillis on Saturday evening, 10 August 2024,” Veronica wrote. 

“Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as ‘Pokemon‘s’ Misty and Jessie being the most beloved," she added.  

Veronica also said that Rachael's family thanks the people who paid their respects to the departed. 

"Rachael was so thankful for all the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled cancer," she said.  

"It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately. A memorial is being planned for a future date,” she added. 

RELATEDAsh Ketchum's original voice, 'Pokémon' singer coming to Manila for 'Pokeverse'

