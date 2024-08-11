^

Entertainment

Tom Cruise 'predicted' to perform stunt at 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Agence France-Presse, Andrew Marszal - Philstar.com
August 11, 2024 | 5:40pm
Tom Cruise 'predicted' to perform stunt at 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony
Tom Cruise offers more jaw-dropping stunts in the latest iteration of the 'Mission Impossible' films.
Paramount Pictures

LOS ANGELES, United States — A diminutive, aging action hero who is clean-cut but controversial, world-famous yet utterly secretive: Tom Cruise's reign as the world's top movie star has long defied time, expectations and — when stunts are involved — gravity.

The daredevil star, who famously insists on doing his own leaps, chases and plunges, is widely predicted to perform a death-defying but top-secret stunt on the roof of the Stade de France for the Paris Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday (August 12, 3 a.m. Philippine time).

It would be just the latest high-adrenaline feat for a 62-year-old actor who rode a motorbike off a cliff for last year's "Mission: Impossible" installment, and still runs rings around Hollywood's young pretenders when it comes to action sequences.

Cruise first emerged as one of the bratty young stars of 1980s Hollywood with "The Outsiders" and "Risky Business."

The fiercely intense and ambitious actor embarked on one of the all-time Hollywood hot streaks with hits like "Top Gun," "Cocktail," "Rain Man," "A Few Good Men" and "Jerry Maguire."

Despite standing at just 5′7″, he successfully pivoted toward action films with 1996's "Mission: Impossible."

Controversy enveloped Cruise in the mid-2000s, particularly over his links to Scientology and his love life.

But while rival stars of his generation have waned, Cruise still churns out action blockbusters in which he — not any superhero or franchise — is the big draw.

His biggest hit came just two years ago with "Top Gun: Maverick."

Cruise flew his own planes for the film, skimming dangerously low above the Earth's surface and enduring intense G-forces.

Cruise "always wanted to go lower," director Joseph Kosinski told AFP.

"I guarantee you'll never see anything quite like it ever again... he was always pushing."

Controversy 

Born Thomas Cruise Mapother in New York on July 3, 1962, Cruise had an unsettled childhood. His father left home when he was 11. Cruise is reported to have attended 15 schools in 12 years.

At one stage, he considered becoming a Catholic priest, but got the acting bug after a high school production of the musical "Guys and Dolls."

His film debut came in 1981 romance "Endless Love." But "Risky Business" (1983) — in which Cruise famously cavorted semi-naked while lip-syncing to "Old Time Rock and Roll" — marked him as a future star.

Cast as fighter pilot Maverick in 1986's smash hit "Top Gun," Cruise swiftly ascended to leading man status, and never looked back.

His success on the silver screen has been matched by an ability to create controversial headlines off it.

His vocal support for the secretive Church of Scientology, recognized as a religion in the United States but regarded as a cult in several other countries, has often led him to cross swords with media.

Scientology has established a high-profile presence at the Paris Olympics, setting up a new headquarters near the Stade de France.

Cruise is believed to have been introduced to Scientology by his first wife Mimi Rogers, whom he divorced in 1990.

Cruise went on to have a number of high-profile relationships, including his second marriage to Nicole Kidman.

In 2005, he infamously leapt around on Oprah Winfrey's talk show couch professing love for his much younger, soon-to-be third wife Katie Holmes — an excruciating moment that threatened to derail his career.

Hollywood studio Paramount even terminated its long relationship with Cruise over "embarrassing" behavior that it blamed for lackluster ticket sales.

But Cruise was soon welcomed back into the fold.

And no less a figure than Steven Spielberg last year said Cruise and his hit "Top Gun" sequel "might have saved the entire theatrical industry" from the coronavirus pandemic, bringing fans back into theaters.

'Being Tom Cruise' 

Critical acclaim has been less forthcoming. Despite four nominations — three as an actor — Cruise has never won an Oscar.

And since those mid-2000s missteps, remarkably little has been revealed about Cruise's personal life.

He is rumored to have homes in Florida and England.

Each Christmas, he mails white chocolate coconut cakes to his most favored celebrity acquaintances.

But beyond trademark blockbuster stunts, Cruise closely guards his mystique.

His silence is "a bet that just his being Tom Cruise, offering no further details about what that might entail, is enticement enough for people to watch his movies," said a recent New York Times article.

"Lately, more often than not, he has been right."

RELATED: 

vuukle comment

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS

PARIS OLYMPICS

TOM CRUISE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lea Salonga, Dolly de Leon on Carlos Yulo Olympics win, family drama

Lea Salonga, Dolly de Leon on Carlos Yulo Olympics win, family drama

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
The Philippines’ first British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) and Golden Globe nominee Dolly de Leon, and first Olivier...
Entertainment
fbtw
Carlos Yulo's girlfriend Chloe San Jose fires back at Darryl Yap's 'papansin' comment

Carlos Yulo's girlfriend Chloe San Jose fires back at Darryl Yap's 'papansin' comment

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Carlos Yulo's girlfriend Chloe San Jose fired back at controversial director Darryl Yap after he called her "papansin."
Entertainment
fbtw
Next Attraction: Movies, series showing this August 2024

Next Attraction: Movies, series showing this August 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
August certainly won't leave everyone wanting, given the selection of movies and shows to see, highlighted by the films competing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michele Gumabao now engaged to PBA coach boyfriend

Michele Gumabao now engaged to PBA coach boyfriend

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Volleyball player and beauty queen Michele Gumabao is now engaged to Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) coach Aldo ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Angeli Khang is out to prove herself beyond sexy roles

Angeli Khang is out to prove herself beyond sexy roles

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 18 hours ago
The “Queen of Vivamax,” Angeli Khang, admitted that she initially had second thoughts when offered sexy projects,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Viral marketing stunts made 'Deadpool' a $1 billion hit, says Disney exec

Viral marketing stunts made 'Deadpool' a $1 billion hit, says Disney exec

By Agence France-Presse | 8 hours ago
From cameos in K-pop videos to cooking chimichangas with celebrity chefs, movie stars like Ryan Reynolds are trying ever-more...
Entertainment
fbtw
Celine Dion jabs Donald Trump for playing 'Titanic' song at rally

Celine Dion jabs Donald Trump for playing 'Titanic' song at rally

By Agence France-Presse | 9 hours ago
Celine Dion took a jab at Donald Trump on Saturday for using at an election rally the song she wrote and sang for the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Joshua and Julia felt it was time to reunite

Why Joshua and Julia felt it was time to reunite

By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
After years of going their separate ways, former reel and real-life couple Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto, popularly known...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joshua and Michael recall &lsquo;90s dance scene with the Manoeuvres

Joshua and Michael recall ‘90s dance scene with the Manoeuvres

By Boy Abunda | 18 hours ago
Describing the local dance scene of the ‘90s is never complete without mentioning famous male dance groups like the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with