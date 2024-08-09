^

Cesar Montano, Ricky Lee honor Marilou Diaz-Abaya at remastered 'Jose Rizal' screening

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 9, 2024 | 7:28pm
Several cast and crew members of the 1998 'Jose Rizal' movie during the screening of the remastered film held in Manila Metropolitan Theater on August 7, 2024.
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Cesar Montano and screenwriter Ricky Lee paid tribute to the late director and National Artist Marilou Diaz-Abaya after a remastered version of her 1998 film "Jose Rizal" was screened.

The remastered "Jose Rizal," which screened in the Manila Metropolitan Theater last August 7, was part of the 20th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.

The film stars Montano as Rizal during his final days before his 1896 execution, flashing back to key moments in his life as an author.

It won 17 of its 18 nominations at the 1998 Metro Manila Film Festival, and it remains the biggest haul by any entry in the festival's history.

Ahead of the screening, both Montano and Lee, who co-wrote the movie with Jun Robles Lana and Peter Ong Lim, spoke about their journeys leading to the film.

Lee, also a National Artist, said that Diaz-Abaya confided to him that she wanted to create a "trilogy about men." He and the late director previously worked on a "trilogy about women" — 1980's "Brutal," 1982's "Moral" and 1983's "Karnal."

This led the late director to helm "Jose Rizal," 1999's "Muro-Ami" and 2001's "Bagong Buwan," which coincidentally all stars Montano.

Montano acknowledged at that time that he was perceived as an action star, but he could not pass up the chance to work with Abaya. He had to do the film, even if it meant extensive learning of Spanish and reading numerous history and European books.

Lee shared pre-production and shooting on "Jose Rizal" took three months each, while Montano recalled staying at Abaya's house for hours to read up material Abaya required of him.

Both lamented that Abaya, who passed away in 2012 from breast cancer, could not be around to see the remastered film. Her family was represented at the screening by her son Marc, who thanked GMA Films for completing the restoration process.

After the screening, Montano admitted to members of the media, including Philstar.com, that he was emotional seeing the film again, this time remastered.

"Naiiyak pa rin ako. Sobrang ganda ng pagkakasulat. Napaka-genius ng pag-direct. Natutuwa ako because of this newly restored version, nalulungkot lang na wala si Direk Marilou to witness it," Montano said.

Montano then called on the new generation of Filipinos  to watch "Jose Rizal," adding the "must-watch film" gave him a different perspective on life as an actor and a Filipino.

Lee similarly admitted crying to the inspiring story of Rizal, "Nakakapag-palakas ng puso na makakita ng isang gaya ni Jose Rizal mag-mahal sa bayan, magulang, pamilya, kababayan, at sa sining."

The National Artist also lamented to Philstar.com that older Filipino movies could not be restored like "Jose Rizal." He cited 1981's "Salome," which he wrote.

The restored "Jose Rizal" will be part of the upcoming 27th edition of Fiesta in America in the United States later this month.

