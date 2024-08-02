^

San Juan Mayor denies daughter's relationship with Daniel Padilla

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 2, 2024 | 11:18am
Actor Daniel Padilla
MANILA, Philippines — San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora denied his daughter Amanda's romantically link with Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla. 

In a recent interview with the media during an event for a clinic, Zamora confirmed that there were rumors that his daughter is Padilla's new girlfriend, but he denied it. 

"Yes, ang aking anak nga po ay nali-link kay Daniel Padilla. So bilang isang ama, gusto ko pong sabihin sa inyong lahat na hindi po totoo 'yan,"  Zamora said. 

"Si Amanda, my daughter, and Daniel are not linked in anyway. Definitely, hindi ko po anak 'yon, kung sakaling may mga viral photos na kumakalat," he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Zamora said that he's aware that some showbiz reporters are reporting that his daughter is romantically linked to Padilla. He reiterated that it was not true. 

"To set the record straight, hindi po si Amanda at saka si Daniel Padilla, wala pong katotohanan 'yan. At kung mayroon mang mga tao na nagsasabi na sila, eh ako na po ang nagsasabi na hindi po 'yan totoo," he said.  

"I'm aware that there are some showbiz personalities who are trying to link them, pero hindi po totoo 'yan, wala pong katotohanan 'yan at kung mayroon man na nagsi-circulate na pictures trying to make it appear as if sila po, ako na po ang nagsasabi na hindi po 'yan totoo. Si Daniel Padilla po ay kaibigan ko," he added. 

Zamora said that his daughter is a good friend of Padilla's younger sister. 

