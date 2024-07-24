^

Entertainment

Diana Zubiri hopeful for original 'Encantadia' Sang'gre reunion project

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 24, 2024 | 9:03am
Diana Zubiri hopeful for original 'Encantadia' Sang'gre reunion project
Actress-model Diana Zubiri
Diana Zubiri via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Diana Zubiri is still hoping for a reunion project with her original "Encantadia" Sang'gre sisters Iza Calzado, Sunshine Dizon and Karylle.

In an interview with the media during Eng Bee Tin's National Hopia Day in SM Mall of Asia recently, Diana said the reunion project is possible because there is no network war anymore. 

“If ever man na gawin namin ‘yun, magkakaroon talaga ng possibilty for them to cross (TV networks),” Diana said. 

Diana is set to star in GMA 7's "Mga Batang Riles" with Kapamilya actress Desiree del Valle. 

“Nakakatuwa kasi malaking tulong ‘yun sa mga artista na magkaroon ng opportunity na lumabas sila sa iba’t ibang channel and siyempre, to work with other celebrities," Diana said. 

“Kasi before, parang wini-wish mo lang na maka-trabaho mo lang sila. But then again, hindi siya possible kasi mayroon nga tayong exclusivity sa network pero ngayon, very exciting kasi sa show namin makakasama namin si Desire del Valle na homegrown siya ng ABS-CBN,” she added. 

The National Hopia Day was attended by Eng Bee Tin President and Chairman Gerie Chua, former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, and Cory Quirino. 

“Congratulations sa event na ito! Sa mga bumubuo, sa staff, sa organizers, congratulations sa inyong lahat," Isko said.

“Sa lahat ng hopia maker, you have now a day in 365 days of the year we now call National Hopia Day,” he added. 

RELATEDDiana Zubiri looks back at controversial FHM flyover shoot 

vuukle comment

DIANA ZUBIRI

ENCANTADIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Maawa kayo sa akin': Willie Revillame blasts staff on air

'Maawa kayo sa akin': Willie Revillame blasts staff on air

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
TV host Willie Revillame blasted his staff on air recently, just a few days after the launch of his new TV5 show "Wil To...
Entertainment
fbtw
Atasha and Andres Muhlach keep promise to parents before joining showbiz

Atasha and Andres Muhlach keep promise to parents before joining showbiz

By Nathalie Tomada | 10 hours ago
Despite drawing the spotlight since they were kids, Atasha and Andres Muhlach, the twins of Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales,...
Entertainment
fbtw
K-drama star Kim Jisoo joins cast of Philippines film &lsquo;Mujigae&rsquo;

K-drama star Kim Jisoo joins cast of Philippines film ‘Mujigae’

By Nathalie Tomada | 10 hours ago
After appearing in the GMA action drama “Black Rider,” South Korean star Kim Jisoo has been cast in another Filipino...
Entertainment
fbtw
Who will be wearing who at today&rsquo;s SONA?

Who will be wearing who at today’s SONA?

By Pat-P Daza | 2 days ago
President Bongbong Marcos or “PBBM” will deliver his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) today. During the...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Bawal po ba ang isang tulad ko dito?': Boss Toyo asks netizens what's wrong with attending SONA

'Bawal po ba ang isang tulad ko dito?': Boss Toyo asks netizens what's wrong with attending SONA

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Content creator Boss Toyo answered social media users queries why he attended the State of the Nation Address of President...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Snoop Dogg to carry Olympic torch in Paris

Snoop Dogg to carry Olympic torch in Paris

By Philippe Grelard | 19 hours ago
Rapper Snoop Dogg will be among the carriers of the Olympic flame as it makes its final rounds before the Paris Games' opening...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Very simple, no meaning': Heart Evangelista defends SONA 2024 outfit

'Very simple, no meaning': Heart Evangelista defends SONA 2024 outfit

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Socialite-artist Heart Evangelista added yet another simply stunning white ensemble to her many State of the Nation Address...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andrea Brillantes' advice to fellow Gen Z entrepreneurs: 'You can start now'

Andrea Brillantes' advice to fellow Gen Z entrepreneurs: 'You can start now'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Andrea Brillantes is a popular figure onscreen, but the 21-year-old is also carving a name in the beauty industry. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Andrea Brillantes admits being 'delulu' over K-dramas, Kim Soo Hyun, Byeon Woo Seok

Andrea Brillantes admits being 'delulu' over K-dramas, Kim Soo Hyun, Byeon Woo Seok

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Andrea Brillantes admitted that she gets attached to the Korean dramas she watches. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Andrea Brillantes ventures into perfume business despite not having sense of smell

Andrea Brillantes ventures into perfume business despite not having sense of smell

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Andrea Brillantes launched new scents for her own makeup brand Lucky Beauty on the same day that she renewed and signed a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with