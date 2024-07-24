Diana Zubiri hopeful for original 'Encantadia' Sang'gre reunion project

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Diana Zubiri is still hoping for a reunion project with her original "Encantadia" Sang'gre sisters Iza Calzado, Sunshine Dizon and Karylle.

In an interview with the media during Eng Bee Tin's National Hopia Day in SM Mall of Asia recently, Diana said the reunion project is possible because there is no network war anymore.

“If ever man na gawin namin ‘yun, magkakaroon talaga ng possibilty for them to cross (TV networks),” Diana said.

Diana is set to star in GMA 7's "Mga Batang Riles" with Kapamilya actress Desiree del Valle.

“Nakakatuwa kasi malaking tulong ‘yun sa mga artista na magkaroon ng opportunity na lumabas sila sa iba’t ibang channel and siyempre, to work with other celebrities," Diana said.

“Kasi before, parang wini-wish mo lang na maka-trabaho mo lang sila. But then again, hindi siya possible kasi mayroon nga tayong exclusivity sa network pero ngayon, very exciting kasi sa show namin makakasama namin si Desire del Valle na homegrown siya ng ABS-CBN,” she added.

The National Hopia Day was attended by Eng Bee Tin President and Chairman Gerie Chua, former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, and Cory Quirino.

“Congratulations sa event na ito! Sa mga bumubuo, sa staff, sa organizers, congratulations sa inyong lahat," Isko said.

“Sa lahat ng hopia maker, you have now a day in 365 days of the year we now call National Hopia Day,” he added.

RELATED: Diana Zubiri looks back at controversial FHM flyover shoot