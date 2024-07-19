Brillante Mendoza's 'Moro' reconciles Baron Geisler and Piolo Pascual

Baron Geisler on ‘Moro’ co-star Piolo Pascual: ‘I only not respect him as an actor, I also respect (him) as a human and entrepreneur as well.’

Inspired by true events and set against the backdrop of the conflict in Mindanao, Brillante Mendoza’s “Moro” tells the story of a widowed mother (played by Laurice Guillen) trying to reconcile, with the help of the local community, two warring brothers over a disputed piece of land. In the film, Piolo Pascual portrays Jasim, the diligent elder brother, to Abdel (Baron Geisler), the reckless younger brother who misspends his savings on gambling.

The film premieres on Netflix Philippines and Asia Pacific today, July 19.

It also stars Christopher de Leon, Joel Torre, Beauty Gonzalez, Felix Roco, Ina Feleo, Nikki Valdez, Dido dela Paz, Rolando Inocencio, Alvin Lorenz Anson, and Onyl Torres.

Piolo portrays Jasim, the diligent elder brother.

Produced by Center Stage Productions and Krisma Maclang Fajardo, “Moro” competed at the 28th Busan International Film Festival held last year.

According to direk Brillante (“Masahista,” “Kinatay,” “Ma’ Rosa,” “Mindanao,” and “Gensan Punch”), “Moro” was initially submitted as an entry to 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) but didn’t make it.

“Moro” was filmed pre-COVID times and they had to stop filming for three years due to the pandemic. “But all the sacrifies and all the challenges are all worth it,” remarked the filmmaker during the special screening of the movie, held recently in Quezon City.

They filmed “Moro” in San Mateo and Tanay, Rizal but they went to Mindanao to do research and capture some footage.

“Actually, this (film) is based on a real-life story of a mother that we met in Mindanao,” direk Brillante told The STAR. “We went there during the research and we talked to the people there. During the SAF (Special Action Force) 44 (clash), parang what came out in the news isang side lang — the survivors and the SAF 44. But we didn’t hear about the people living there.

“There were also civilians and marami naman yung mga nandun, not only one group, not only the MILF (Moro Islamic Liberation Front), there’s also the MNLF (Moro National Liberation Front), and others. That one, hindi natin siya narinig. So that’s why this film is an opportunity also to show that there’s the other side of the story. And people from that part of Mindanao also suffered.”

Set in Maguindanao, Western Mindanao, the local communities there guided direk Brillante and his team in depicting the Muslim culture and customs in the film and in incorporating the spoken language.

Beyond being a Muslim-themed film, “Moro” is also a social commentary, said Piolo. “For us to see that it’s kind of microscopic in a sense na hindi na natin kailangang lumaki para makita natin yung sakit na pinagdadaanan ng tao. That’s the gem of this film. You see the struggle of a mother sa pinaglalabanan ng dalawang anak. That’s what direk depicted here and it’s very clear.”

“The takeaway from me is that kailangan mong ma-realize ng pinagdadaan ng tao, be it a film, a series or a documentary, it’s very painful. For you to watch this film, you have to invest emotions because this is ours. This is our film as a Filipino. It’s a huge investment. I don’t know how to market this abroad but for me, it depicts the real emotions of a mother for her children. So, it hits home for me.”

Laurice added that “Moro” represents a universal story about family. “There’s the custom, the language and ways that make it different from other cultures but basically it’s unity of the family. The pain that is caused by division and also in a larger scale, the conflict that happened between the Muslims and Christians.

Baron is Abdel, the reckless younger brother who wastes his savings on gambling

“The political conflict which I supposed ang nanay dito yung bayan, if it’s going to make a positive statement, is that the conflicts can be settled peacefully and not through violence.”

Baron, mentioning the family disagreements that ensued between Jasim and Abdel, mused, “The question there is, ‘Is it worth our love, our kindness, the understanding? Is it worth the headaches and the fights and the arguments? Because life is too short as the movie showcased. But the land is still there and it will move on forever… it can break lives and the unity goes away. It just speaks about love, kindness and understanding.”

Baron also took the opportunity to thank Piolo for paving the way for his lead role in the film.

“This is my first big break in Philippine cinema. This is my first big role. In 2019, when I came out of prison and rehab, I prayed for a miracle and after a few months of fervently praying, God answered it,” recalled the actor. He received a call from direk Brillante telling him about the movie with Piolo.

He went to Davao and immersed himself in the community for two months. He memorized the script of Jasim as it was the initial role that was offered to him. In a surprising turn of events, direk Brillante informed Baron that he would play the character of Abdel which was supposed to be for Piolo.

The lead stars with direk Brillante Mendoza at the special screening for ‘Moro.’

“(Direk Brillante said,) ‘He’s (Piolo) so busy daw hindi niya muna magagawa so ikaw na muna ang bida dito ha.’”

Moreover, The STAR asked the two of how they were able to pull off the riveting scenes without outshining each other.

“Baron and I grew up together,” shared Piolo.

“I mean we’ve been friends since we were in our teens I should say teenager ka, hindi na ko teenager (laughs). We have the same respect for the craft. I mean ang takot ko lang kay Baron baka ilublob niya ako sa ilog tapos hindi ako makahinga,” the actor further quipped.

He, nevertheless, praised his co-star for being a “very committed actor.” “When we do something, we do it wholeheartedly. We don’t leave anything behind, so I have so much respect for this guy. ‘Pag ginawa niya isang bagay, gagawin niya more than you asked for.”

Baron once again expressed his gratitude to Piolo and recalled how the latter aided him while he was going through tough times. “Brother Piolo is one of the people, nung nakikita niyang tagilid yung buhay ko, he was one of the first people who helped me understand (that) our life is so close to how I should act,” he said.

“Like Kyle (Echarri) over here, many people go to Piolo because magaling siyang mag-guide ng talent. Look at him. He’s so successful, not only in acting but also in business.”

Baron disclosed that like Abdel, he and Piolo have “fights in real life.” “We used to dive together. We got out licenses together with other actors. Every Sunday, nasa bahay ako hanggang sa nagsawa siya because it’s been two years and I still haven’t grown. It’s like, ‘Yung oras ko sa’yo tama na nga. Bahala ka na, Abdel.’”

They reconciled recently, continued Baron. “While we were shooting and just last December in ABS-CBN Christmas special, I told him, ‘Hey man, I’m OK. Take me back under your wing. I wanna learn a lot from you.’ So I only not respect him as an actor, I respect (him) as a human and as an entrepreneur as well.”

While filming “Moro,” no “rivalry” happened between them, except that Baron’s wife was fangirling over Piolo.

“My wife would come to the set because of Papa P. And then, medyo bad trip ako nun ‘cause she’s like crushing on Papa P,” jokingly recounted Baron. “I was like, ‘Why are you fangirling? I’m more handsome than him.’ I was like that but we have to admit he is more handsome naman talaga. He steals the show with just one look.

“So, naglalagay ng sapatos si Mr. Piolo Pascual inside the tent, my wife was there, siguro tinitingnan niya, nakikita ko, lumalagkit ang mata nito, ah. ‘Papa P, you know why she was here? She has a crush on you.’ I left my wife, stunned. She kinda, like, I know she got pissed, pero buti na lang cute, alam mo namang acquitted si Kuya Piolo. My wife forgave me. We just laughed about it. And now it’s a running gag.”