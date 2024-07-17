^

Kylie Padilla confirms relationship with non-showbiz boyfriend

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 17, 2024 | 12:19pm
Actress Kylie Padilla
Kylie Padilla via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kylie Padilla confirmed that she is now in a relationship with a non-showbiz guy.

In her interview in "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," Kylie revealed that her boyfriend was the "mystery man" from her Instagram posts. 

"The best thing I love about it is may balance na ako ngayon from my work life to my personal life. In my work life, artista ako. It's a different world, very different world," she said.

"And when I'm with my partner, I'm normal again. I'm just Kylie. I'm the Kylie that grew up in Australia, I'm the Kylie na nanay lang ako, and, you know, I do normal nanay things," she added.

WATCH: Kylie Padilla admits seeing non-showbiz guy

The actress also said that she had to fight for her relationship. 

"Ba't lahat na lang? Ba't pinapahirapan ako? I think of everything in life, may ituturo siya sa 'yo. There's a way for you to grow in everything na nangyayari sa 'yo and you just keep going until you die, right? So, meron din akong lesson dito sa relationship ko ngayon, and it taught me to just trust myself more talaga and not be too scared to be myself," she said. 

"Na-reveal sa 'kin 'yung mga ugali ko and 'yung mga ayokong tanggapin kasi, you know, everyone has ego. And in some way, mas hinarap ko siya ngayon this time 'yung mga imperfections ko kasi nagko-connect siya sa pagiging nanay ko, me as a person. And this relationship really — tinuruan ako din," she added. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

KYLIE PADILLA
