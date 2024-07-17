^

Priscilla Meirelles refutes John Estrada's statement that they 'mutually agreed to take a break'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 17, 2024 | 11:02am
Celebrity couple John Estrada and Priscilla Meirelles
MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen Priscilla Meirelles refuted her husband John Estrada's statement that there is a "mutual agreement" regarding their separation. 

In a Story on her Instagam account, Priscilla said she was "deeply shocked and disheartened" with John's public statement, which he posted on an Instagram Story of his own.

"We were married when I left the Philippines and we remain married as of this time," she said. "While there is indeed more to this story, it is not the appropriate time to delve into those details. Regardless of what those may be, however, it won't change the course of faith."

The Miss Earth 2004 said that she's thankful for the support she's receiving, "I trust that, in due course, all will be resolved appropriately. Thank you for your understanding."

John claimed yesterday that he and Priscilla "mutually agreed to take a break for quite some time now."

He also cleared a certain Lily Hallman, whom Priscilla mentioned he was with in Boracay recently.

"I want to make it clear that I am not in a relationship with Lily Hallman or any other woman for that matter. I just met her in Boracay," John said.

