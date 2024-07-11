Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia share thank you, sorry for each other years after split

MANILA, Philippines — Former lovers Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia revealed what they are thankful and sorry for each other years after their breakup.

During the media conference of their upcoming reunion movie "Un/Happy For You" yesterday, Joshua thanked Julia for being there for him.

"Thank you for being open doon sa journey natin sa pelikula. Thank you dahil alam kong hindi ako mag-isa roon sa pelikula kasi kapag may mga araw na down ako, ina-assure mo ‘ko," he said.

"Nandid’yan ka para alalayan ako. Generous ka sa acting na binibigay mo and hindi ka madamot and wala akong dapat ika-sorry," he added.

For her part, Julia thanked Joshua for being concerned to her and the cast.

"Josh, thank you, because naramdaman ko sa buong time na sinu-shoot natin ‘tong pelikulang na ‘to, inalalayan mo talaga ako. Kilala mo ako, alam mo kapag medyo kinakabahan ako sa eksena, 'pag medyo parang 'yung energy ko nagbabago," she said.

"Thank you because you're always asking kung okay ako and you're always finding ways to make sure everything and everyone on the set, okay kaming lahat, hindi lang ako, kaming lahat iniisip mo sa set," she added.

She also thanked Joshua for their reunion movie.

"Thank you rin because ikaw din naging open to this idea of working together again, we're crazy for doing this but thank you for being open and being so generous and honest in all of our scenes," she said.

Directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Kookai Labayen, Crystal San Miguel, and Jen Chuaunsu, “Un/Happy for You” is the reunion film of Joshua and Julia that is best seen in cinemas starting this August 14.

