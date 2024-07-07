LIST: Movies, series to watch this rainy season

MANILA, Philippines — Film and series buffs will now have a lot of choices to watch this rainy season.

Ready your popcorn as Philstar.com lists down the series and movies to watch this season.

Thai BL series

In celebration of Pride Month last June, Viu Philippines released two popular Thai Boys Love (BL) romance-comedy series, GeminiFourth's new series "My Love Mix-Up!” and “Wandee Goodday,” produced by GMMTV.

The popular stars of "My School President" return to the BL scene with “My Love Mix-Up!” Viewers are taken to another school romance series were they meet the timid and shy Atom, his charming seatmate Matmi, and the cute and confident Kongthap. Atom likes Matmi but she likes Kongthap. Atom accidentally drops Matmi’s eraser with Kongthap’s name written on it and then Konthap assumes that Atom likes him.

Gemini Norawit Titicharoenrak and Fourth Nattawat Jirochtikul play Atom and Kongthap, respectively. The two comprise the “GeminiFourth” BL tandem that has developed a following in Asia, including the Philippines.

Gemini and Fourth visited the Philippines last year for a fan meet in University of the Philippines-Diliman.

“Wandee Goodday,” meanwhile, tells the story of Dr. Wandee who, because of a broken heart and drunkenness, has a one-night stand with Muay Thai fighter Yo Yak Phadetseuk. The two agree on a “friends with benefits” set-up to prevent getting serious with each other. However, feelings get in the way and Dr. Wandee and Yo Yak discover that their fake relationship might not be unreal after all.

This series based on a novel features Thailand’s BL actors. Inn Sarin Ronnakiat, star of the popular Thai BL series “The Miracle of Teddy Bear,” makes his first BL with GMMTV playing the title role of Dr. Wandee. Sapol Assawamunkong, who portrays the fighter Yo Yak, has starred in the Thai adaptations of the K-dramas “Beauty Newbie” and “Start-Up.”

With the partnership between Viu and GMMTV, viewers can expect more GMMTV shows to be unveiled on Viu Philippines in the coming weeks.

‘Inside Out 2’

Globe is celebrating the highly anticipated theater release of Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2" with special offers and events for the whole family to enjoy.

The exclusive activities offer a chance to win free tickets to Hong Kong Disneyland while enjoying one of the year's biggest animated films.

With the film now showing in cinemas, Globe customers can further enjoy a movie date watching “Inside Out 2” and join the Family Feels Grand Raffle Promo.

To be eligible for the promo, customers must complete any of the eligible paid transactions in the GlobeOne app between June 19 and July 10, 2024. Eligible transactions include GFiber Prepaid sign up, GFiber Prepaid top up, any Globe Prepaid top up, any Globe Postpaid add on, and redemption of the Family Feels Reward from the Rewards catalog (visit the Globe Facebook page for the complete mechanics).

Once the transaction is done, the customer must fill out and submit the form on the GlobeOne app to officially register their raffle entry. The raffle will have 250 winners, each receiving movie tickets for four, redeemable at any Ayala Cinema showing "Inside Out 2." One grand winner gets the grand prize of a trip for four to Hong Kong Disneyland.

“Inside Out 2,” sequel to the 2015 box office hit “Inside Out,” takes audiences back into the mind of teenager Riley, where new emotions are introduced, including Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, and Envy, voiced by Ayo Edibiri. The movie, directed by Kelsey Mann and featuring a score by Andrea Datzman, promises to bring viewers through a rollercoaster of emotions, continuing the legacy of the beloved multi-awarded original film.

‘Fly Me to the Moon’

Starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, “Fly Me To The Moon” is a sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing.

Brought in to fix NASA’s public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s (Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up and the countdown truly begins

‘Marupok A+ (Where is the Lie?)’

Based on a true story that went viral on Twitter, “Marupok A+ (Where is the Lie?)” follows Janzen Torres (EJ Jallorina), a hopeless romantic who goes on a dating app and matches with the seemingly perfect Theo Balmaceda (Royce Cabrera).

On the day of their first date, Janzen gets ghosted. This then leads to an intricately-planned web of deceit, lies and catfishing. A sociopathic mastermind named Beanie Landridos (Maris Racal) is behind all of Janzen’s struggles.

‘Twisters’

From the producers of the "Jurassic," "Bourne" and "Indiana Jones" series comes “Twisters,” a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster, “Twister.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years, who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City.

She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi, to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better.

‘Trap’

A father and his teen daughter attend a pop concert, only to get caught in the center of a dark and sinister event.

“Trap” is the next new thriller from the mind of M. Night Shyamalan, starring Josh Hartnett. “Trap” also stars Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills and Allison Pill.

