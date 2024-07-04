Xian Lim flexes new girlfriend Iris Lee at ‘Kuman Thong’ premiere

Actor-turned-director Xian Lim attends the red carpet premiere of the horror film ‘Kuman Thong’ at SM Cinemas in North Edsa, Quezon City.

In their first official public appearance together, director Xian Lim and producer-girlfriend Iris Lee held hands while gracing the red-carpet premiere of the horror film “Kuman Thong” on Monday night at SM Cinemas in North Edsa, Quezon City.

Xian earlier confirmed that he’s dating Iris, who also served as the actor-turned-filmmaker’s producer and co-writer for the film. The Viva Films and Studio Viva’s flick is now showing in cinemas nationwide.

“Kuman Thong” is Xian’s third directorial film following Cinemalaya Film Festival 2019 entry “Tabon” and the comedy film “Hello, Universe!”

Xian and Iris were joined by the movie’s cast members, Cindy Miranda, Althea Ruedas, Emman Esquivel, and Thai actor Max Nattapol Diloknawarit (“Manner of Death” and “Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence”) at the event.

Xian, Cindy and Max expressed their gratitude to the moviegoers for supporting their film and attending the special night.

“Thank you for being here. We’re so excited for you, guys, to watch ‘Kuman Thong.’ Also tell your friends and family about the movie after watching this tonight,” Cindy told the attendees.

On the other hand, Max greeted the eventgoers with, “Mabuhay!”

SCREENGRAB FROM MJ MARFORI’S VIDEO Xian holds hands with girlfriend Iris Lee, who also serves as the film’s producer and co-writer with Xian.

“Thanks for having me. I want to be here with you, guys, tonight,” he added.

At an earlier presscon, Cindy told The STAR that she accepted the project because she knew that she would be collaborating with Thai actors.

“Max is very kind,” Cindy described her co-star. “I didn’t know that he is that popular in Thailand and also very famous even in the Philippines.”

“He is very humble,” furthered Cindy.

“He also showed respect (on set). He is the quiet (type) but he always smiles. It was very hot in Thailand at the time we shot the film. (But) he would come to the set on time. He is always there (present) every time we call him,” she said, adding that they would communicate in English.

Cindy also praised Thai co-actor Jariya Therakaosal, who is a teacher in real life. “Kuman Thong” was Jariya’s first acting experience. “She is really a good speaker. You wouldn’t believe that it was her first time to act.”

“Max is the only (real) actor there. The rest, it was their first time to act. I have nothing else to say but they were great (as first-timers).”

In a gist, “Kuman Thong” is about a mother’s (Cindy) desperate attempt to reunite with her deceased son, which unleashes dark spirits and secrets, turning a hopeful journey into a nightmare.

IRIS LEE'S INSTAGRAM Xian and Iris collaborating at work.

Cindy is Clara who travels to Thailand with her daughter, Katie (Althea), to seek the blessing of Namfon (Jariya), the mother of her fiancé Sai Chon (Max). However, Namfon isn’t enthusiastic about the idea of her only son migrating to the Philippines, believing that the couple is not yet ready to settle down, especially that Clara is still grieving the loss of her son, Isaac (Emman). Clara even carries around the urn bearing Isaac’s ashes.

Clara’s visit to Thailand leads her to a shaman who performs a ritual with Isaac’s ashes. The shaman hands Clara a Kuman Thong (a figurine), promising that it can help bring back Isaac if she takes proper care of it.

Despite Namfon’s disapproval, Clara keeps the Kuman Thong with the hope of reuniting with Isaac.

Shortly after Clara began making offerings to the Kuman Thong, eerie occurrences plague their once peaceful household. Clara’s behavior also begins to change as she starts to sense Isaac’s presence. Even though Isaac’s “spirit” is putting the family in danger, Clara and Katie are thrilled by his apparent return.

Things take a darker turn when Isaac is seemingly not the only spirit posing a threat to their family, leading to sinister secrets being discovered that will change their lives for good.

Meanwhile, restaurant chains Botejyu and Wing Zone are launching special promos that will reward customers with free cinema tickets to watch the horror film. The promo mechanics include: Customers will get two free movie tickets for a minimum spend of P2,000 at any Botejyu branch. They will get one free movie ticket for a minimum spend of P900 at any Wing Zone branch. Promo runs until July 9. Movie vouchers may be redeemed and exchanged for cinema tickets until July 9. Customers may exchange the vouchers for “Kuman Thong” at any SM Cinema branch. Both offers are valid for dine-in and take-out transactions only.