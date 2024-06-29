^

Entertainment

'Alien' star Sigourney Weaver to receive Venice Lifetime Achievement Award

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
June 29, 2024 | 12:33pm
'Alien' star Sigourney Weaver to receive Venice Lifetime Achievement Award
Actress Sigourney Weaver
AFP / Cesar Manso

ROME, Italy — Actor Sigourney Weaver, best known for her iconic role in "Alien," will receive a lifetime achievement award at this year's Venice Film Festival, a statement from organizers said on Friday.

"An actress of the caliber of Sigourney Weaver has few rivals," the festival's artistic director, Alberto Barbera, said.

Weaver is being honored for building bridges "between the most sophisticated art-house cinema and movies that engage with the public in a frank and original way, all the while remaining true to herself."

Weaver, who will receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 81st festival on Venice's Lido, said she would "proudly accept this award in celebration of all who have helped bring these films to life."

The American actor, who has won two Golden Globe Awards and a Grammy Award, rose to fame as Ellen Ripley, the protagonist in Ridley Scott's 1979 science fiction film "Alien."

She returned in James Cameron's 1986 "Aliens" — receiving her first Academy Award nomination — and appeared in two more films in the franchise, as well as the blockbuster "Avatar" and "Ghostbusters" films.

This year's Venice Film Festival runs from August 28 to September 7.

RELATED: #MeToo 'made a big difference': Sigourney Weaver

vuukle comment

SIGOURNEY WEAVER

VENICE FILM FESTIVAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
John Lloyd Cruz thanks Isabel Santos for coming to his life

John Lloyd Cruz thanks Isabel Santos for coming to his life

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actor John Lloyd Cruz thanked girlfriend Isabel Santos for coming into his life. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'The most beautiful girl': Nadia Montenegro introduces alleged daughter with Baron Geisler

'The most beautiful girl': Nadia Montenegro introduces alleged daughter with Baron Geisler

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Nadia Montenegro opened up about her alleged daughter with actor Baron Geisler. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ara Mina is in the best place in her life

Ara Mina is in the best place in her life

By MJ Marfori | 14 hours ago
Banging in her 40s, all you can say is “vavavoom” when you get a hold and sight of Ara Mina nowadays. We caught...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jed Madela poised to show his vulnerable side in birthday concert

Jed Madela poised to show his vulnerable side in birthday concert

By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
For his birthday this year, Jed Madela will treat family, friends, fans and music enthusiasts to an intimate showcase that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Catriona: Women in pageantry are multi-hyphenates, not just pretty faces

Catriona: Women in pageantry are multi-hyphenates, not just pretty faces

By Bot Glorioso | 14 hours ago
Expect Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray to give her full support and words of encouragement to women who wish to enter the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'It's Showtime' kids Kulot, Argus join new 'Goin' Bulilit' cast

'It's Showtime' kids Kulot, Argus join new 'Goin' Bulilit' cast

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The popular and witty kids of "It's Showtime" Kulot, Argus, Imogen, Jaze, Enicka, Briseis and Kelsey lead the young cast who...
Entertainment
fbtw
The lasting legacy of jeepneys in Filipino pop culture

The lasting legacy of jeepneys in Filipino pop culture

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Pop culture paid tribute of sorts to jeepneys by incorporating them to further their everlasting presence in the ze...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vilma Santos for National Artist: Aktor PH lists down reasons for nomination

Vilma Santos for National Artist: Aktor PH lists down reasons for nomination

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Vilma Santos-Recto, the "Star for All Seasons," has been nominated by Aktor PH, a collective group of Filipino actors, for...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Horizon: An American Saga &ndash; Chapter 1' review: Kevin Costner begins passion project

'Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1' review: Kevin Costner begins passion project

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
After 20 years, Oscar winner Kevin Costner is back in the director's chair to helm "Horizon: An American Saga," a passion...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with