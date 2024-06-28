Ara Mina denies viral laptop use during 'One More Chance: The Musical'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ara Mina clarified that it was not her or her companion who was photographed using a laptop while the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) was running the show "One More Chance: The Musical."

During the recent press conference for her upcoming concert "All of Me," Ara said that it was the person in front of her and not them.

"I also saw the laptop. It's the girl in front of me, nakaupo 'yung may-ari ng laptop," she said.

"Alam mo, may laptop ako ah pero nasa bahay, nandu'n lang sa cabinet. Wala rin siyang (her companion) dalang laptop. Hindi related sa amin 'yung girl sa harap na may laptop kasi ang lumabas, sa amin 'yung laptop,” she added.

She, however, said that she used her phone while on the musical but just for a few seconds.

"Two hours and a half 'yung play, normal lang sisilipin mo rin! Baka sabihin ng asawa ko bakit hindi ako sumasagot. Kahit ako naman lalabas nalang ako kung mag-phone ako the entire play,” she said.

"Sometimes huwag tayo agad mag-ja-judge just for one picture. Ganito 'yan eh, 'yung anggulo parang, 'Ay! ang laki ng braso niya, pero pag nakita mo naman sa personal bakit ang liit ng braso niya?' Kasi mali 'yung anggulo,” she added.

Ara is set to perform in her 30th anniversary concert on July 11 in Newport Performing Arts Theater.

