WATCH: Kim Chiu covers Taylor Swift's 'Cruel Summer'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kim Chiu was recently intriduced as new Brilliant Skin Essentials endorser in The Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City.

During her unveiling, Kim sang "Cruel Summer," a song by the American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift from Swift's seventh studio album, "Lover" (2019). — Video by C. Mendez Legaspi, video editing by Martin Ramos