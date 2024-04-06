OPM, K-pop, indie rock acts to heat up summer concert scene

The beat is on this summer.

An intense list of Original Pilipino Music (OPM), K-pop and rock performers will heat up the various concert venues in the country.

After a long break from Holy Week, American singer-songwriter Max Schneider (or just MAX) is in Manila for his three mall shows, starting yesterday, April 5, until April 7 at the UP Town Center, Ayala Malls Manila Bay and One Ayala, respectively.

Today, Love You Down singer Inoj and foreign act John Robinson will headline the Sundown Lifestyle Fest at the Metrotent Convention Center in Pasig City, while the five-member P-pop girl group KAIA will mount their second anniversary fan concert at the Music Museum in San Juan.

Incubus

Homegrown top-notch artists, such as SB19, Cup of Joe, Moira, December Avenue, Adie and Juan Karlos will perform on the first day of this year’s Aurora Music Festival in Clark Global City, Pampanga happening today, while Rico Blanco, Parokya ni Edgar, Kamikazee, Orange and Lemons, Andrew E, and Itchyworms will entertain the eventgoers tomorrow, April 7.

BtOB

Two K-pop boy bands will hold their respective shows tomorrow,April 7 – iKon’s “2024 iKon Limited Tour-Get Back in Manila” at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and BtoB, also known as Born to Beat, at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena for a fan-con labeled as “2024 BTOB Fan-Con Our Dream.”

Treasure

“An Evening with James Taylor and His All-Star Band” will follow the next day, April 8, at the MOA Arena with Ice Seguerra and Noel Cabangon as special guests.

R&B artist UMI will bring her “Talking to the Wind Tour” to Manila on April 11 at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier while actor-singer-songwriter Randy Santiago will be at the PICC Plenary Hall for his “EYECON” concert.

SB19

Four music events will take place on April 13. Local band Neocolours, Gloc-9, Noel, Ice, and Jinky Vidal will sing their hits at the Music Museum. “ZCON The Gen Z Icons Concert” featuring Asia’s Vocal Supreme Katrina Velarde, “ASAP” Champions Khimo Gumatay, JM Yosures, Reiven Umali and Pop Idol Sam Mangubat will share the stage at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater. Mamamoo’s Wheein will come back to Manila for “Whee In The Mood Beyond Manila” show at the Skydome, SM City North Edsa, while EXO’s Baekhyun will be at the Smart Araneta Coliseum for the Manila leg of his Asia tour.

Nick Carter

The Moffatt brothers, Bob and Clint, of “Music Travel Love,” will present their “Covering The World Tour” to Manila on April 12 at the SM Skydome Manila and at SMX Convention Center Davao on April 14 with Dave Moffatt as guest.

Regine Velasquez-Alcasid.

Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid will launch her “Regine Rocks The Repeat” gig on April 19 at the MOA Arena, Janella Salvador at the New Frontier Theater on the same night and “PPO Concert VIII – Fete Francaise” as well at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

Filipino-American R&B performers Jeremy Passion and Gabe Bondoc will be heading to the Philippines for their “Parallels” tour on April 20 at the Music Museum, Boys Like Girls at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, and Dishwalla’s JR Richards at the Skydome, SM City North Edsa.

Come April 21, American rock band We The Kings will energize the crowd in Davao City. In Manila, father and daughter, Hajji and Rachel Alejandro and other OPM hitmakers will relive the ditties from yesterday in “Awit ng Panahon: Noon at Ngayon” concert at the New Frontier Theater on April 21 and Incubus on April 25 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

One Direction’s Niall Horan.

Indie pop bands from Singapore, Sobs and Subsonic Eye, to join forces for a two-night shows on April 26 and 27 at the Eastside Events Place, Marikina City while pop icon Debbie Gibson will surely give a night to remember to her Filipino fans on April 26 at the New Frontier Theater.

Live in concert on April 27 is Kuh Ledesma at the Winford Resort & Casino. Mr. Pure Energy, Gary Valenciano, will celebrate his 40th anniversary in the industry via his final big-venue concert dubbed “One Last Time” on April 26 and 27 at the MOA Arena. Emerging hip-hop local artist Hev Abi is going to rap his heart out on April 28 at the New Frontier Theater.

In May, expect Japanese group Radwimps to rock your summer on the first day of the month at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, American rock band All Time Low on May 3 at the same venue, and K-pop boy group Treasure on May 4 at the MOA Arena for their “Treasure Relay Tour Reboot in Manila.”

James Taylor.

KZ Tandingan’s husband and singer-songwriter TJ Monterde will grace the New Frontier Theater with his presence on May 5 to 6, UK’s indie pop band Prep to travel back to the country for their May 7 gig at the Filinvest Tent, Alabang and Ice will croon classic tunes and “videoke hits” on May 10 to 11 at the Music Museum.

Hardcore band Converge will storm the Eastside Events Place, Marikina City on May 10 with punk noise, One Direction’s Niall Horan on May 13 at the MOA Arena, and death metal band Arch Enemy on May 15 at the Skydome, SM City North Edsa.

P-pop group SB19’s “Pagtatag! Finale” will happen on May 18 and 19 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, Canadian pop artist elijah woods on May 20 at The Podium Hall and Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter on May 23 at the Waterfront Hotel & Casino in Cebu City and May 24 at the New Frontier Theater.

“Jesse Barrera + Albert Posis: The Hold On Tight Tour” is set on May 25 at The Podium Hall, Laufey’s sold-out concert “A Night At The Symphony” on May 28 and 29 at the PICC Plenary Hall, abcdefu singer Galye at The Podium Hall on May 29, and Swedish artist Snoh Aalegra on May 30 at The Filinvest Tent, Alabang.

Rainy season comes in June, but this lineup of artists will continue to excite the Filipino crowd: South Korea’s IU “H.E.R World Tour 2024” at the Philippine Arena and Darren Espanto’s “D10” at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, both on June 1.

South Korea’s singer B.I will “hype up” Manila on June 9, American indie pop artist Alexander 23 on June 11 at The Podium Hall, vaultboy on June 13 also at The Podium Hall, and our very own, BINI’s first solo concert on June 28 at the New Frontier Theater.

More K-pop acts to watch out for in the coming months at the MOA Arena, such as, “IVE: The 1st World Tour Show What I Have” on July 13, ITZY’s “2nd World Tour: Born to Be” on Aug. 3 and NCT’s “Dream World Tour: The Dream Show 3” on Aug. 10 and 11.

US-based pop rock band LANY will put on their “A Beautiful Blur: The World Tour” shows at the Philippine Arena on Oct. 12 and Waterfront Hotel & Casino, Cebu City on Oct. 13 and Hillsong Church London on Nov. 8 at the SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) Concert Grounds and Nov. 10 at the SM MOA Arena.

The upcoming shows are organized by Live Nation Philippines, Wilbros Live, Ovation Productions, Inc., Insignia Presents, Karpos Live, and other entertainment companies.