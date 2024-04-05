^

Raffy Tulfo tackles crime, abuse on TV5 comeback show

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 5, 2024 | 5:49pm
Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Media personality and senator Raffy Tulfo returns to television via a new show on TV5 that aims to "seek justice" and "extend help" for people in need. 

The incumbent senator will be hosting the magazine show “Kapatid Mo, Idol Raffy Tulfo,” which will air every Sunday at 6:15 p.m. beginning April 7. 

The show combines actual footage with docu-style treatments to bring each story to life. Its subjects and case studies are curated from the Wanted sa Radyo “Action Center” and social media posts tagged through #RaffyTulfoinAction.

It will feature three distinct segments in each episode, with topics that range from issues of crime and abuse to emotional narratives of the less privileged. Show creators said Tulfo's upcoming weekend show aims to help "seek justice for victims and extend a helping hand for people in need."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Adding a lighthearted touch, the program also presents stories sourced from social media, from heartwarming tales to humorous anecdotes.

Apart from its Sunday airing, the show will also have its catch-up airing on the same day at 8 p.m. on One PH. 

Prior to winning a senate seat in 2022, Tulfo headlined similar shows, such as "Wanted" and "Idol in Action." He was also a news presenter for some of TV5's news programs. 

RELATED: 'Lalo tayong lalakas': Raffy Tulfo on Ted Failon, Korina Sanchez TV5 move

