'I'm single': Sarah Lahbati reacts to viral photo with mystery man in Hong Kong

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 2, 2024 | 5:41pm

MANILA, Philippines —  Actress Sarah Lahbati shared her reaction to her viral photo with a mystery man in Hong Kong.

In an interview with the media earlier after the press conference of her upcoming TV5 series "Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa," Sarah said that the mystery guy is only her friend. 

"I went to Hong Kong to experience the art. It's always been a dream of mine to travel around and I was happy that I was able to go," Sarah said. 

"And that photo circulating around is my friend. I visited Hong Kong and met up with different friends."

Sarah said that she understands the speculations and there's nothing wrong with that because she is single. 

"Is it unfair? Is it bothering me now? It takes a lot more for something to bother me now," she said.

"But I think as, as a woman, we're all allowed to have guy friends but again, it's okay to speculate because again, I'm single and it is part of this whole new thing," she said. 

Weeks after she confirmed her split with estranged husband Richard Gutierrez, Sarah was seen dining with a mystery man in Hong Kong. 

“May nagpasa lang ng mga litrato sa’kin ng sightings ng isang kababayan na sobrang avid viewer… nakasabay daw niya sa restaurant sa Hong Kong si Sarah Lahbati,” Ogie Diaz reported on his YouTube channel.

“Nasa kabilang table si Sarah at merong kasamang lalaki si Sarah,” he added. 

TV5, in cooperation with Studio Viva and Sari-Sari, proudly presents a modern retelling of a beloved action masterpiece, “Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa.” With its compelling story and unforgettable characters, this classic tale of love and vengeance has etched an indelible mark in Filipino pop culture.

Originally penned as a comic book by the legendary Carlo J. Caparas and adapted into the classic film top-billed by the late action icon Rudy Fernandez in the 1980s, “Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa” now undergoes a contemporary reimagining with more action-filled sequences, promising to captivate a new generation of viewers while staying true to the essence of the original story. 

Featuring an ensemble cast of talented actors led by Kiko Estrada, Sarah Lahbati, Sid Lucero, Rhen Escaño, and Gardo Versoza – with Mark Anthony Fernandez, Andrew Muhlach, Phoebe Walker, Andre Yllana, Ashley Diaz, Annika Co, Rose Van Ginkel, Jeffrey Hidalgo, and Jeric Raval – TV5’s "Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa" revolves around its characters’ quest for justice and retribution.

The series will start on April 8 after "Eat Bulaga." 

RELATED: Sarah Lahbati officially confirms split with Richard Gutierrez

SARAH LAHBATI
