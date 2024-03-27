‘Our Dream’: K-pop boy band BtoB to hold fan-con in April

MANILA, Philippines — The K-pop boy band BtoB, also known as Born to Beat, is poised to come back to Manila on April 7 at the SM Mall of Asia for a fan-con labeled as “2024 BTOB Fan-Con Our Dream.”

The upcoming event, presented by Ovation Productions in partnership with A Planet and Fan Girl Asia, marked the group’s return to the Philippines since holding its first fan meeting in the country on Oct. 29, 2016.

Before that, the group performed at the “Dream Kpop Fantasy Concert,” held in Manila in 2014 and “Best of Best” show, along with Red Velvet, Girls Generation, and Super Junior in 2015.

BtoB, comprised of Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, Hyunsik, Peniel, and Sungjae, is known for its heartfelt ballads and lively performances.

The sextet is also celebrating its 12th anniversary in the industry since debuting in 2012 under Cube Entertainment management. In 2023, the group departed from the management and went on to form BTOB Company, and pursue group and solo activities of the members.

BtoB’s hits include WoW, Thriller, Beep Beep, and The Song, a track from the third studio album called Be Together.

In May of last year, the boy band released its 12th extended play Wind and Wish.

The Filo Melodies (fangroup) may purchase tickets at smtickets.com.