Jose and Wally recall humble beginnings of comedic tandem 24 years ago

The comedic duo of Jose Manalo (left) and Wally Bayola is going stronger than ever. They currently host ‘Wow Mali Doble Tama’ on Saturdays at 6:15 p.m. on TV5 and 7 p.m. on BuKo (Channel 2 on Cignal and SatLite).

Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola couldn’t believethey’ve been a comedic duo for close to 25 years now. As they say, time flies when you’re having fun.

MANILA, Philippines — They first met via “Eat Bulaga” where initially, Wally worked as a jester, entertaining audiences before the noontime program would go live, while Jose served as the floor director and audition master.

It was Jose and Wally themselves who discovered their “chemistry” after they were included in an out-of-town corporate gig to host an event featuring “Eat Bulaga’s” Sexbomb Dancers, who were at the height of their popularity at that time.

“After that, sabi ni Jose mag-practice na tayo, baka mamaya bigla tayong… ‘Pumunta kayo sa ano, mag-show kayo sa ganyan,’” recalled Wally during his and Jose’s recent exclusive interview with The STAR.

So, Jose began producing small shows in small bars to hone and fine-tune their comedic performance. His previous experience being offered to host at Allan K’s comedy bars also allowed him to study and observe how gay stand-up comedians connected better with audiences compared to male counterparts who sometimes offended crowd members. Armed with this observation, he told Wally that they needed to “practice” to make sure this would not happen with their audiences.

“So, kahit maliit na show lang sa maliliit na bar sa may Malate… nagpo-produce kami. Konti lang puhunan, siguro mga sampung piso lang ata hahaha,” said Jose.

Wally noted that Jose had a KTV business where they would also rehearse their song numbers. They would source jokes from everyday conversations and things they would see on the road or on the way to work.

“Dun na nag-start then dire-diretso na. Bigayan kami. Bigayan ng joke. Nagkakagamayan na kaming dalawa,” Jose added.

They hardly received talent fees during this time of “practice.” They remembered one show that saw only five people in attendance. But as they say in the world of showbiz, the show must go on.

“Pati yung inarkila naming lights and sounds, sabi sa amin, kahit ‘wag mo na kaming bayaran basta pumanik na lang kayo, ituloy niyo na lang. So, dun ko nakita talaga yung papaano maging artist. Kahit maliit lang yan, kailangan yung performance ipakita mo pa rin. Dahil yung lima na yan, nagbayad yan eh,” said Jose.

“You have to show your best and there will always be learning. Eto pala yung lesson mo sa show na hindi ka sugod lang ng sugod. Kailangan magpakilala ka muna,” he added.

One of their biggest blessings in life was getting into “Eat Bulaga” and their duo would eventually be blessed with breaks and more exposure on the noontime program.

“Nasanay na rin kami na ‘pag nasa ibabaw na kami ng stage, impromptu, hanggang pati rin sa ‘Eat Bulaga.’ Nung nakikita na nila na ganun kaming dalawa, pina-partner na kami.”

The rest is history: Their partnership went on to stage concerts here and abroad, star in movies, record an album that went Gold, and host TV shows like the ongoing “Wow Mali Doble Tama,” which airs Saturdays at 6:15 p.m. on TV5 and 7 p.m. on BuKo (Channel 2 on Cignal and SatLite). They have individual comedy shows airing on BuKo such as “Daddy Di Do Du” for Jose and “BalitaOneNan” for Wally.

“Nagpasalamat kami sa Diyos at tinangkilik ng tao, kaya maraming salamat,” stressed Jose.

Next year, the TV5’s “Eat Bulaga” mainstays will celebrate 25 years as comedy partners and, as some would probably point out, even outlasting romantic relationships in the industry.

“Wow, malapit na tayo mag-anniversary, papakasal ba tayo ulit?” joked Jose.

Wally honestly admitted that sometimes, when they think about it, they spend more time with each other than with their families. “When Jose calculated the hours we spend together every day, we realized we spend more time together than with our families. Parang we’re together more often.”

In a way, the secret to their enduring partnership is also similar to the secret to a strong and stable marriage. “Parang mag-asawa eh, it’s a give and take,” both said.

Wally added, “Very thankful ako na si Jose ang naka-partner ko because in real life I have a brother named Jose also. And he taught me everything about production because he has more experience in it. Since he was ahead of me, (I learned from him) stage direction, camera (work), you know he learned everything.”

As for Jose, he said he learned from Wally how to entertain people.

Jose noted that Wally entered the comedy bar scene before him and he used to be part of a band. So when it came to entertaining and performing, he acknowledged that Wally is the more experienced one between them. Plus, they never had any serious disagreement or conflict in the decades of working together.

“So tulungan, pasensyahan. Wala pa namang samaan ng loob na nangyayari, walang away na nangyayari,” said Jose.

It’s the kind of tandem that also works well off stage or off screen even though they pursue different interests when they’re not working. (Wally is into motorcycles while Jose is into sports like basketball).

“Bestfriends na matatawag talaga, magtu-25 years na,” said Jose.

Wally and Jose particularly gave credit to “Eat Bulaga’s” original hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon or TVJ for setting the example.

Wally said, “Maybe because idol namin ang TVJ, na-adapt na rin namin kung paano yung friendship nila, how they take care of their friendship. Ganun din ginagawa namin ni Jose sa araw-araw namin.”

This includes supporting and seeking out each other’s advice when problems or issues involving their personal lives arise.

“If there are problems, we also talk about them,” Jose said.

“Yun ang maganda sa amin, whenever there are problems in the family, medyo nag-uusap kami, we give each other advice kung anong pwedeng gawin.

“Sa akin, sa kanya, kunin mo, kainin mo, itapon mo, okay lang. Basta nakapagbigay ka ng advice, no problem at hindi ka naman mag-a-advice ng masama eh.

“So, I guess that’s the secret. Meron kasing magkatrabaho na trabaho lang tayo. Walang pakialaman sa buhay natin… Kasama siya eh.”