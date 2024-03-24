Sweet victory for Negrense pastry-making film at 1st Cinepanalo

The cast and crew of ‘Under a Piaya Moon’ accept the award for Best Picture under the Full-Length Category during CinePanalo film festival awards night at Gateway Cineplex on Saturday.

MANILA, Philippines — “Under a Piaya Moon,” a film showcasing Negrense delicacies, was the big winner during the Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival 2024 awards night held at the Gateway Cineplex on Saturday.

It bested five other films in the Full-Length Category at the first-ever CinePanalo, themed Mga Kwentong Panalo ng Buhay, to receive the Best Picture award. Additionally, it won Best Actor for Jeff Moses (scoring a tie with “Pushcart Tales” actor Carlos Siguion-Reyna); Best Supporting Actor for Joel Torre, Best in Cinematography for Nathan Bringuer; Best Editing for Kurt Soberano and Rodney Jarder Jr.; and Best in Production Design for Kurt and Jed Sicangco.

“Under a Piaya Moon” was also given the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board’s (MTRCB) Responsableng Paglikha Award and Mowelfund Film Institute Special Citation.

The winners in both the full-length and short-film categories of CinePanalo film festival along with festival directors Ivy Hayagan-Piedad (left, off stage) and Chris Cahilig (right).

Set in the 1980s in Bacolod City, the movie tells the story of a young man who aspires to continue the family legacy by winning an inter-city pastry competition with the help of his feuding grandfather and grandmother.

In his acceptance speech for the Best Picture recognition, direk Kurt expressed gratitude to the people behind the CinePanalo film festival for the support given to them.

Sigrid Andrea Bernardo (left) receives the award for Best Director (Full-Length Category) for the film ‘Pushcart Tales.’

“This wasn’t an easy journey. Half-midway, I was about to quit,” revealed the filmmaker. “This was so challenging. Never shoot food again. (It was) very challenging.”

He specifically acknowledged the support of his parents and the “500 people” behind the production, whose collective effort helped him overcome the filming challenges.

Shamaine Buencamino (right) wins Best Actress (Full-Length Category) for her performance in ‘Pushcart Tales.’

“I’m really, really happy that I got to make my first full-length film and I never expected it to be with CinePanalo,” he added.

GMA’s Sparkle actor Jeff, on the other hand, expressed gratitude to the Lord for making his dream come true. “I didn’t expect to be an actor before. I came from a simple province and I’m proud of my province (Negros Occidental). I came from a simple city — someone who dreamed of becoming an actor.”

He also thanked the film director for the opportunity, as well as his co-actors and acting coaches for sharing their talents and knowledge with him.

“Kita Kita” director Sigrid Andrea Bernardo’s “Pushcart Tales,” meanwhile, earned the Special Jury Prize, Best Director for Sigrid, Best Actress for Shamaine Buencamino, Best Actor for Carlos, Best Ensemble, and Best Sound Design for Nioki Aquino.

“It’s really challenging to be a director,” admitted direk Sigrid during her Best Director speech. She went on to show her appreciation to the jury committee and fellow directors who were part of the competition.

“You all deserved this,” she said.

“Ang hirap po talaga maging director, especially the student filmmakers,” direk Sigrid reiterated.

“I remember (the time) when I won Best Director in the first Cinemalaya film festival. So this is very memorable to me because this is my first Puregold film festival, nandito na naman ako. I’m that old,” she added, thanking cast members, staff, her mother and sister.

The film’s female lead, Shamaine, felt honored to have won the acting award and cited the other actresses nominated in the same category.

From left: Carlos Siguion-Reyna (‘Pushcart Tales’) and Jeff Moses (‘Under a Piaya Moon’) accept the joint award for Best Actor (Full-Length Category).

“Pushcart Tales” marked her second film with direk Sigrid. “Umuwi kaming talunan nuon and we both felt sad. Direk Sig called me up for this film. I didn’t ask for the script, I accepted this project right away because I trust her. It’s not just because of the beautiful script but because she is really good.”

She likewise extended her thanks to her co-actors and husband Nonie Buencamino, who is also part of the movie. “Mahirap po magpaka-zombie pala and mag-shooting ng gabi, sa halip na araw. To the staff, kahit nagtitipid, we were fully supported. Most of all, I would like to thank my husband, Nonie Buencamino,” she shared.

Mowelfund, led by its officers Boots Anson Roa-Rodrigo and Rez Cortez, awards scholarships to 10 student directors. These are Alexa Moneii Agaloos, John Pistol Carmen, Dizelle Masilungan, Joshua Andrey Doce, Marian Jayce Tiongzon, Reutsche Colle Lima, John Llever Sucaldito, Daniel Gil, Jenievive Adame, and Kent Michael Cadungog.

“Hindi po kami package deal. I was the one who accepted the project first. Then tinawagan din siya. I prayed that time that he would accept it but I didn’t say anything to him because I didn’t want to influence his decision. At my age, mahirap na pong makipag-kissing scene sa lalaki. But he made it easy for me and he was the one who really took care of me while filming. Dad, this is for you. Thank you so much,” she added.

Aside from thanking the director, the production crew and the people behind the festival, Carlos gave special mention to his wife, screenwriter Bibeth Orteza, and their children who were with him when he accepted the Best Actor award.

“I’m so happy to be part of the first CinePanalo film festival. I’m so glad lang talaga na kahit wala kayong multiplex and you’ve created this initiative for the Philippine film community,” he added.

Meanwhile, Raynier Brizuela’s “Boys at the Back” took home several awards, including Best Supporting Actress for Nicole Omillo, Best Screenplay, Best Original Score for Owa Marquez and Best Poster.

Other awards were Always Panalo Film for Carlo Obispo’s “A Lab Story” and Best Song for Mahal Kita, the soundtrack for Joel Ferrer’s “Road to Happy,” performed by VJ Mendoza and composed by Macky Alca.

In the short-film section, Polytechnic University of the Philippines’ Ronjay-C Mendiola’s “Last Shift” got the most number of awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Jules Azaula (a tie with “May Kulay Rosas Ba Sa Bahaghari?” actor Cristmer Valencia), Best Supporting Actor for Vince Macapobre (a tie with “Kung Nag-aatubili” actor Aiskhylos Akiyama), Best Screenplay, and Best Short Film Poster.

Jenievive Adame’s “Smokey Journey” bagged the awards for Always Panalo Film, Best Ensemble and Best Original Score for Bernie del Carmen. “Kung Nag-aatubili” earned the Best Director and Best Cinematography trophies for Dizelle Masilungan and Anton Acosta, respectively.

Other winners included Special Jury Prize for Kent Michael Cadungog’s “Text FIND DAD and Send to 2366” with Jade Mary Cornelia winning Best Actress; Best Editing for Nyle Justin Bacolod, Reutsche Colle Lima and ELJ Seth Tababa of “Tiil ni Lola” and Best Original Song for the short’s theme Balik by Dixzie Dione Cruel and composed by Espresso; Best Sound Design for Kzaa Flores in “May Kulay Rosas Ba Sa Bahaghari?”; Best in Production Design for Mikaela Ganaden for “Remedy Soup;” and Best Supporting Actress for Maila Rediang in “Repeater si Peter.”

The MTRCB’s Responsableng Paglikha Awards were presented to “Smokey Journey” (first place); “Tiil ni Lola” (second place); and “Kung Nag-aatubili.”

Alexa Moneii Agaloos’ “Ka Benjie” was named Mowelfund’s Special Citation Short Film.

The Mowelfund Film Institute also granted workshop scholarships to student filmmakers. These include Kent (“Text FIND DAD and Send to 2366”), Jenievive (“Smokey Journey”), Daniel Gil (“Distansya”), John Llever Sucaldito (“Tambal nga Sabaw”), Reutsche (“Tiil ni Lola”), Alexa Moneii Agaloos (“Ka Benjie”), John Pistol Carmen (“Repeater si Peter”), Dizelle (“Kung Nag-aatubili”), Joshua Andrey Doce (“I Am Mutya and I Thank You), and Marian Jayce Tiongzon (“May Kulay Rosas Ba Sa Bahaghari?”).

The CinePanalo film festival has been extended until March 26 at the Gateway Cineplex 18, Araneta City.