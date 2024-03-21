^

Entertainment

MMFF 2023 movies 'Rewind,' 'GomBurZa,' 'Mallari' coming to Netflix 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 21, 2024 | 5:27pm
MMFF 2023 movies 'Rewind,' 'GomBurZa,' 'Mallari' coming to NetflixÂ 
From left: Enchong Dee as Jacinto Zamora, Cedrick Juan as Jose Burgos, and Dante Rivero as Mariano Gomes
MQuest Ventures and Jesuit Communications

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023 entries "Rewind," "GomBurZa" and "Mallari" are soon going to be available for streaming on Netflix. 

The streaming platform on Thursday announced that it will be streaming first the Marian Rivera-Dingdong Dantes global box-office, comeback film "Rewind" starting March 25. 

On April 9, Araw ng Kagitingan, the three martyred priests', Jacinto Zamora, Jose Burgos and Mariano Gomez, wrongful conviction during the Spanish period in the award-winning film "GomBurZa" will premiere on the platform. 

Piolo Pascual's most-challenging triple character role in "Mallari" will start streaming on June 21. 

Other MMFF 2023 movies that will premiere on Netflix include the Eugene Domingo and Pokwang comedy "Becky and Badette" on April 4, the horror mystery "Kampon" on April 18, the Alden Richards-Sharon Cuneta family drama "Family of Two" on June 1 and the latest iteration of the popular "Pedro Penduko" myth, "Penduko," starring Matteo Guidicelli, on June 7. 

RELATED: Dingdong Dantes-Marian Rivera starrer 'Rewind' now 'highest-grossing Filipino film of all time'

vuukle comment

METRO MANILA FILM FESTIVAL

MMFF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;It&rsquo;s Showtime&rsquo; to start airing on GMA Network in April

‘It’s Showtime’ to start airing on GMA Network in April

By Lyka Nicart | 18 hours ago
“It’s Showtime” will now officially air on GMA Network, replacing the timeslot of now-defunct noontime program...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Filipinos can relate to VIU PH adaptation of &lsquo;What&rsquo;s Wrong With Secretary Kim&rsquo;
brandSpace

How Filipinos can relate to VIU PH adaptation of ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim’

By Euden Valdez | 1 day ago
Now that our own version of the hit K-Drama finally premiered last March 18 on VIU, the hype is totally real. As Filipinos...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Janella Salvador recalls singing at Jenine Desiderio's gigs
play

WATCH: Janella Salvador recalls singing at Jenine Desiderio's gigs

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Philstar.com asked Janella Salvador what were the key moments that led her to stage her 10th anniversary concert.
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne Curtis, Ogie Alcasid, Karylle return to GMA via 'It's Showtime'

Anne Curtis, Ogie Alcasid, Karylle return to GMA via 'It's Showtime'

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Kapamilya stars Anne Curtis, Ogie Alcasid and Karylle have returned to media network GMA via "It's Showtime."
Entertainment
fbtw
Aaron Taylor-Johnson offered James Bond role &mdash; report

Aaron Taylor-Johnson offered James Bond role — report

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been offered the role of James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig who portrayed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Herlene Budol reacts to pageant 'luto,' Miss Universe 'fake inclusivity' issues
Exclusive

Herlene Budol reacts to pageant 'luto,' Miss Universe 'fake inclusivity' issues

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Kapuso actress and beauty queen Herlene Budol believed that beauty pageants are really fair to every contestant. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Catriona Gray reacts to Miss Universe's 'fake inclusivity' issue

Catriona Gray reacts to Miss Universe's 'fake inclusivity' issue

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray hoped that the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) would prove that the pageant's inclusivity...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pepe Herrera shares tips to become 'suave'
Exclusive

Pepe Herrera shares tips to become 'suave'

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Actor Pepe Herrera's primary "suave" tips for guys is to be a perfect gentleman.
Entertainment
fbtw
Liam Cunningham and Benedict Wong are the duo to watch in Netflix&rsquo;s &lsquo;3 Body Problem&rsquo;

Liam Cunningham and Benedict Wong are the duo to watch in Netflix’s ‘3 Body Problem’

By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
Benedict Wong and Liam Cunningham form a dynamic duo in “3 Body Problem,” Netflix’s mega-budget sci-fi saga...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with