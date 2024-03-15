^

'It's Showtime' to replace 'Tahanang Pinakamasaya' as GMA's noontime show — report

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 15, 2024 | 2:13pm
'It's Showtime' hosts during the historic signing between ABS-CBN and GMA
MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN noontime show "It's Showtime" will transfer to the GMA-7 main channel, according to a report.

According to Pilipino Star Ngayon's L Guerrero, ABS-CBN and GMA are just finalizing details before they announce the big news. 

"It's Showtime" moved to GTV last July after it declined TV5's offer to move the show to a delayed telecast at 4:30 p.m. to give way to the new show to be hosted by former "Eat Bulaga!" mainstays Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon.

Currently, GMA-7 airs Filipino movies in the noontime slot vacated by TAPE Inc.'s "Tahanang Pinakamasaya."

Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) Inc. officially announced recently that "Tahanang Pinakamasaya" will go off-air. 

"It is with heavy heart that we inform our televiewers that our noontime show 'Tahanang Pinakamasaya' on Kapuso network, GMA 7, will no longer be on air effective March 8, 2024," TAPE Inc. said in a statement.

"GMA 7's kind consideration and understanding of the company’s unwanted circumstances have been instrumental in helping the company in this transition.

"Despite our best efforts to save the show, both parties have reached a mutual agreement to finally call off the show."

RELATED: TAPE officially announces 'Tahanang Pinakamasaya' shutdown; GMA-7 reacts
 

