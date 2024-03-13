^

‘Kababuyan!’: Sharon Cuneta backs Kiko Pangilinan’s cyber libel raps vs content creators

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
March 13, 2024 | 10:17am
Sharon and Kiko
MANILA, Philippines — “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta shared her reaction to politician husband Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan’s filing of cyber libel to video bloggers or vloggers over alleged malicious videos.

At a round table interview last night following her performances to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the “Sheroes” campaign of Filipino insurance company InLife (Insular Life) for which she is the endorser, the award-winning actress-singer defended her husband over “fake news” being allegedly spread by the vloggers.

“Because it was too much. I think it’s about time,” Sharon said. “Kasi there are things na when we choose our battles, there are things na, you know, they will just die out in the end, hayaan mo na lang, ‘wag mo na patulan. But there are things na, teka muna. Kahit naman may mga 100, may maniniwala dito, you know, people that might think that what’s posted is true. There are people like that, kaya nga there is what they say as fake news, when actually, sila ‘yung mga mali, ‘di ba? In other countries.”

The content that the vloggers being sued posted already went overboard, according to Cuneta.

“This was already way below the belt! Because parang pinapalabas na parang naghiwalay daw kami ni Kiko kasi he did something to my eldest daughter (KC Concepcion). This is so nakakadiri! Sorry, really kababuyan!”

“Sabi ko, ‘Hindi ba nila naiisip? ‘Di naman ako nakakulong, buhay pa si Kiko, so hindi totoo ‘yun,” she stressed. 

“Kasi kung totoo ‘yun, napatay ko na s’ya!” she said, laughing.

In an 11-page complaint filed before the Department of Justice Office of Cybercrime, Pangilinan said that the owner of the YouTube channel “Bungangera TV” had posted libelous videos on the video platform that involved his family.

“The videos authored and posted by Bungangera TV created in the minds of viewers that I am a husband who physically abuses his wife and children,” the complaint read. 

