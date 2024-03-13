Inday Barretto injured after escalator accident

On an Instagram post of son JJ Barretto, Inday was seen in a hospital while she has bruises on her arms.

MANILA, Philippines — Gretchen, Marjorie and Claudine's mother, Inday Barretto, was involved in an accident as she fell from an escalator in a mall in Taguig.

"Please send prayers for my mom," he wrote in the caption.

An Instagram user asked JJ what happened to his mom.

"She fell from the escalator," JJ replied.

Instagram users left their prayers for the Barretto matriarch.

"Thank God she's ok.. God bless u more sir JJ and to ure siblings and Claudine," a user commented.

"Get well soon po to your Mom," another commented.

