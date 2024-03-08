^

A Glimpse of Forever’ stars honor the women in their lives

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
March 8, 2024 | 12:00am
A Glimpse of Foreverâ�� stars honor the women in their lives
‘A Glimpse of Forever’ lead star Jasmine Curtis- Smith.
As International Women’s Day is being celebrated today, and with the month of March as Women’s History Month, the cast members of Viva Films and director Jason Paul Laxamana’s film “A Glimpse of Forever” cited the contribution of women in society and shared their empowering messages to all the women out there.

“To all the women out there, keep empowering yourself, keep on strengthening yourself and make sure that everyone around feels that energy and you vibrate that energy to everyone,” remarked Jasmine Curtis-Smith, who plays Glenda in the movie, during the red carpet premiere night held Monday at SM Cinema Megamall.

Leading men Jerome Ponce (left) and Diego Loyzaga.

“Not only all the women but also sa lahat ng tao because that’s the real strength of a woman — she can empower everyone,” she added.

“Jasmine said it all,” chimed in Diego Loyzaga, who is Kokoy in the film. “But to all the strong, independent mommies out there, exactly like my mom (Teresa Loyzaga) who raised a boy by herself, more power to you.”

Jerome Ponce (as Dante) shared, “Always remember, kung walang babae, walang lalaki. It’s the same. We thanked all the women in our lives and the women in the lives of the people around us. They are the ones who took good care of us, part of our lives, our inspiration and all.” (See related story on C-3.)

 

Also present

The main cast with director Jason Paul Laxamana (rightmost) at the red carpet premiere held Monday night at SM Cinema Megamall.
at the red carpet event were the other cast members, namely, Andrea Del RosarioMarion AunorAndrea Babierra, Mayton Eugenio, Tyro Daylusan, Migo Valid, and Martin Venegas.

Anne Curtis made a surprise appearance during the premiere night to show support for her younger sister Jasmine.

The romance-drama film melded with sci-fi element tells the story of Glenda who finds companionship and comfort in a virtual dating studio called ForeVR after getting frustrated with her fiancé.

She befriends one of the virtual guys, Kokoy a.k.a. “The Boy Next Door.” But Dante, the guy behind “The Boy Next Door” character and a failed theater actor, who suffers from severe social anxiety, starts to fall for Glenda and the latter also can’t deny their connection.

Given that the motion capture actors are not allowed to reveal their identities to ForeVR clients and Glenda being in a relationship, can their connection cross over to the real world?

(“A Glimpse of Forever” is now showing in cinemas nationwide).

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY
