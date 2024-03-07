TAPE officially announces 'Tahanang Pinakamasaya' shutdown; GMA-7 reacts

MANILA, Philippines — Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) Inc. officially announced that "Tahanang Pinakamasaya" will go off air.

In a statement released earlier, TAPE said that the noontime show will cease airing starting tomorrow.

"It is with heavy heart that we inform our televiewers that our noontime show 'Tahanang Pinakamasaya' on Kapuso network, GMA 7, will no longer be on air effective March 8, 2024," it said.

The company thanked GMA Network for "a long and fruitful partnership."

"GMA 7's kind consideration and understanding of the company’s unwanted circumstances have been instrumental in helping the company in this transition," TAPE said.

"Despite our best efforts to save the show, both parties have reached a mutual agreement to finally call off the show," it added.

TAPE also thanked their viewers, hosts, advertisers, crew and employees.

"To the loyal viewers, esteemed hosts, supportive advertisers, hardworking crew and dedicated employees who have been with us from the beginning-from the longest running noontime show 'Eat Bulaga' to the present 'Tahanang Pinakamasaya' — our sincerest 'Thank you' and optimistic 'See you again!'

For its part, GMA-7 announced that they accept TAPE's decision to cease the airing of the noontime show.

"GMA Network would like to thank TAPE for its invaluable contribution to noontime programming for the past decades, which Filipinos will surely remember for many years to come," it said.

"The Network will always be grateful to TAPE for its partnership over the past decades," GMA added.

Last January 6, TAPE rebranded the show from "Eat Bulaga" to "Tahanang Pinakamasaya" after Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon won their trademark case.

