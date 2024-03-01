^

Anthony Jennings wishes his late dad could see his thriving career

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
March 1, 2024 | 12:00am
Anthony Jennings wishes his late dad could see his thriving career
Can't Buy Me Love' star Anthony Jennings wishes his late dad could have been around to witness his flourishing career, and the life he and his family are living now.
“Can’t Buy Me Love” star Anthony Jennings wished that his late father would have been around to witness his flourishing career, and the life that he and his family are living right now.

There are times that the Star Magic artist misses his British dad, who passed away two years ago. Before his death, he was able to tell Anthony how proud he was of what his son had achieved in his showbiz career.

“He was in the hospital at that time. I didn’t know that he had a disease,” recalled the Kapamilya actor in a presscon for Star Magic.

“My father just worked and worked to support us. The two of us (were) helping each other to provide for the family… I told my dad, ‘Take a rest kasi mahirap yung tuloy-tuloy yung trabaho mo.’ (His dad said) ‘No, no. I can do this. When I get better, I’ll be back.’”

“I saw in his eyes that he wanted to tell me something. I never saw my dad cried or nalulungkot siya. At that time, I felt that he (wanted to say), ‘Sige na, take care of yourself.’ It’s like saying goodbye, I was lost for words. I was stunned,” he added.

Later that night, Anthony received the sad news that his dad died. Until now, there are times when he’d remember those moments and tell himself: “Sayang, hindi niya nakita, ‘di ba? Sana nakita niya lang na guminhawa na kami.”

“I know that God has plans. I know that He has his own ways to help us. You don’t have to ask. I think He will give it to you freely. Whatever challenges you are going through, at the end of the day, it will be OK,” shared Anthony in tears.

“Parang nagkaroon ako ng realization every night… sana lang naabutan ng erpat ko. Iba yung ngayon. Sayang eh,” continued the British-Filipino actor.

“I know that he is very proud of me.”

Sharing more of his past, Anthony remembered how life was as a child.

He and his grandfather would go fishing in the province of Negros Occidental to make ends meet.

He didn’t know how to read and write since he only finished Grade 2. He recounted that they would move from one place to another, so he wasn’t really able to go to school. “I didn’t even experience high school prom. I didn’t learn how to write since I was used to doing household chores and fishing with my grandfather.”

Before venturing into acting, he was a commercial model. “I didn’t know how to sign (documents, contracts). It was difficult. Baka mamaya ma ano ko nito, eh. So, inaral ko paano pumirma at magsulat ng maayos.”

Anthony said he needed to take the Department of Education exam to enroll in senior high school and go to college.

“Actually, I still need to complete my education. Not all of us were given that opportunity… So, ‘pag kaya ko na, kailangan kong dumiskarte muna because I’m supporting my two siblings’ education,” he replied when asked if he had any plans to pursue his studies.

“So, I thought if I stopped working, baka mahirapan din sila, my family. I’m still sponsoring them. So, I have to let them finish (their studies) first. They say, ‘Strike while the iron is hot.’ So, I’m focusing right now on my career and craft and how to improve it.”

“Maybe after that, ‘pag natapos ko na, siyempre my priority is my school, to finish college. Para at least may sasandalan ka ‘pag nawala ‘to.”

It was Johnny Manahan (Mr. M, former head of ABS-CBN Star Magic) who spotted his potential and urged him to do acting workshops.

Anthony is nevertheless thankful for the things that he went through in the past because he learned from them.

“And maybe I will not be like this if it weren’t for those things that I experienced. Of course, there’s a downside. I really had a tough time in my younger years,” he added.

“Our situation was really tough since I’m the breadwinner of the family. Talagang kailangan kong maghanap ng paraan kung paano kami mabubuhay.”

He is grateful to his parents, Star Creatives (“Can’t Buy Me Love” production unit), and Star Magic and its current boss, director Lauren Dyogi, for being there for him and for guiding him during the challenging times.

“Kasi di naman ako palaging masaya talaga. May pinanggagalingan naman lahat ng jokes ko and I think it worked for me. And yung nasabi (ni) Mr. M, like, ‘Sige ‘tol, ituloy mo yan, parang maganda na may bubog ka, may karga.’ And I took advantage of it para marating ko man kung ano yung kailangan kong marating… Malayo pa,” maintained Anthony.

