‘I Am Not Big Bird’ can open more opportunities for Enrique Gil as producer

Victor Villanueva’s sex comedy, ‘I Am Not Big Bird,’ is one of the latest ventures of Enrique Gil (second from left) on the big screen and a daring one at that. Enrique and his co-stars in the film (from left) Red Ollero as July, Nikko Natividad as Macky, and Pepe Herrera as Prajak filmed in Bangkok and Pattaya.

MANILA, Philippines — Matinee idol Enrique Gil gets to resurrect his acting career bravely without any screen partner this time. After nearly four years of absence in the acting arena, the actor topbills the sex-comedy, “I Am Not Big Bird,” a far cry from the film projects that Enrique did in the past.

Undoubtedly, Enrique’s name became closely associated with his reel and real-life partner, Liza Soberano.

They were together in a number of successful big screen partnerships through the years — director Antoinette Jadaone’s Alone/Together (2019), Cathy Garcia-Sampana’s My Ex and Whys (2017), Mae Czarina Cruz’s Everyday I Love You (2015) and Theodore Boborol’s Just the Way You Are (2015).

Enrique managed to make it on his own, too. He had a number of films that became box-office winners. Then there are the memorable teleseryes with Liza, the last one was Make It With You with Liza (2020).

Victor Villanueva’s sex comedy, “I Am Not Big Bird,” is one of Enrique’s latest ventures on the big screen and a daring one at that. The film undoubtedly became a triumphant move for Enrique as it was totally different from his previous projects.

The lead star in a hilarious scene from the film with Red and Nikko.

On the second weekend that we caught the film, the theater still had many viewers munching their popcorn and laughing at the hilarious misadventures of the lead stars.

From a story and screenplay by Palanca Award winner Lilit Reyes and Joma Libayen, “I Am Not Big Bird” is jointly produced by Anima Studios, Black Sheep Productions and Immerse Entertainment, released by Star Cinema.

Enrique himself bankrolled “I Am Not Big Bird,” his first production venture. The film also marks his comeback after nearly four years of absence.

The project was conceived before the pandemic. When it was first pitched to Enrique, he loved the story and agreed to be a co-producer. However, they put everything on hold and waited for the coast to be clear, minus any travel restrictions.

Middle of 2023, the cast and crew of “I Am Not Big Bird” trekked to Thailand with Enrique and his co-stars in the film — Nikko Natividad as Macky, Red Ollero as July and Pepe Herrera as Prajak. They filmed in Bangkok and Pattaya.

They initially targeted the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) to show “I Am Not Big Bird” after nearly 20 days of filming. But the project did not get a slot in the Top 10 entries. Hence, the screening early this year.

Virgin guy Luis Carpio imagines himself tying the knot with his girlfriend of five years, Cathy (Ashley Rivera), so he proposed to her. However, his proposal to his girlfriend was rejected and that prompted Luis to hie off to Thailand post haste, with his two close friends.

Luis diverted from his normal life and turned escapist to get over his heartbreak. When the group reached Bangkok, Luis’ uncanny resemblance to Thai porn actor, Big Bird, got the former in a lot of trouble and misadventures.

From the time he set foot in Thailand, Luis was already slapped by an old lady who obviously mistook him for Big Bird. The film revolves around Luis’ mistaken identity which results in a number of humorous and chaotic situations.

Photos from Black Sheep Productions and Enrique's Instagram accounts Post-Liza Soberano, Enrique has managed to prove he could propel his own film project successfully again.

With an R-16 rating, “I Am Not Big Bird” saw Enrique essaying two, different identities, which was definitely not easy for him, although the two characters had few scenes together. There were a number of Thai actors who did cameos in the film.

But congratulations are in order for the daring move that Enrique did in his latest film venture. Post-Liza Soberano, Enrique managed to prove he could propel his own film project successfully again.

With the fresh take presented by “I Am Not Big Bird,” the film will undoubtedly open more avenues for Enrique, both in acting and producing in the future.