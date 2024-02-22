^

'Grabe po 'yung mata niya': Xyriel Manabat 'fangirls' over Judy Ann Santos

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 22, 2024 | 10:41am
'Grabe po 'yung mata niya': Xyriel Manabat 'fangirls' over Judy Ann Santos
MANILA, Philippines — Xyriel Manabat once hid under the table while gushing over Judy Ann Santos, her childhood idol.

If she has her pick, she would love to work with the critically-acclaimed and popular actress again. 

The 20-year-old actress openly expressed her admiration for her fellow former child actress during a recent intimate afternoon with the media as organized by her talent agency, Star Magic. 

She was asked what genre she would want to explore after starring in two thrillers, "Dirty Linen" and the recently concluded "Senior High." 

Xyriel said she'd want to do action, but her more realistic answer would be drama, a genre she misses. She likes it because she likes getting deep into her character and starring in emotionally laden scenes. 

It was at this junction that she revealed that she was hoping to work with Judy Ann, also fondly known as Juday. 

"All-time favorite ko kasi and idol ko kasi since bata ako, Miss Judy Ann Santos po talaga. Though naka-work ko siya sa '100 Days to Heaven.'

'Hindi nila ako mahuli noon kasi tumatakbo ako sa ilalim ng mesa sa sobrang kilig. Nanginginig ako, para akong isdang naipit na ewan," Xyriel recalled an event during the set of her 2011 drama. 

The young actress believes that she would further improve her craft if she would be given the chance to work with acting greats, such as Judy Ann. 

"Matutuwa ako at mae-enhance ko 'yung craft ko lalo if ever mapro-prove ko sarili ko sa idol ko," she said. 

Xyriel said Judy Ann is an effective actress who is able to let go of herself and be the character she is portraying. This quality of believability, of being able to let go of oneself to be another person, is admirable for Xyriel. 

"'Pag siya 'yung pinapanood ko, kung sino 'yung pino-portray niya, 'yun 'yung nakikita ko. 

"Hindi ko siya kilala personally. Wala pa namang vlog nu'ng panahon na nag-movie or teleserye siya pero hindi ko siya kailangan makilala as Judy Ann. Kailangan ko lang siya panoorin at suportahan sa mga pino-portray niyang character. Ganoon po siya kagaling magpaniwala sa mga viewers. Gano'n po 'yung dream ko as an actress, ganon po 'yung gusto kong maging," said the young star.

