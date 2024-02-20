Park Hyung-sik spreads joy, gives back through ‘SIKcret’ Philippines fan meet

Filipino ‘SIKcrets’ troop to the Smart Araneta Coliseum for a post-Valentine’s Day celebration with South Korean superstar Park Hyung-sik. Produced by MQLIVE in partnership with P&STUDIO and TONZ, the event draws thousands of screaming fans much to the delight of the K-idol-turned-actor.

MANILA, Philippines — It is no secret that Filipino fans have a passionate love for their South Korean idols. That’s why when Park Hyung-sik returned to the Philippines for his “SIKcret Time in Manila” fan meet on Feb. 17, his Pinoy fans showed their heartfelt joy through their energetic cheers until the end.

The South Korean star melted the hearts of his fans the moment he entered the Smart Araneta Coliseum stage and serenaded them with his song Monguri, an original soundtrack (OST) from his 2023 historical drama “Our Blooming Youth.”

“Kumusta na kayong lahat? It’s been a while,” Hyung-sik excitedly greeted the crowd after his performance. “Sobrang na-miss ko rin kayong lahat,” he further uttered in Filipino.

Presented by MQLIVE, the two-hour event was an intimate moment for the singer-actor to get closer to his Pinoy fans, four years since he last visited the country in 2019.

“The reason I made it ‘SIKcret Time’ (is) because my fan club’s name is ‘Sikcret.’ I made this special time to spend more time closer with all of you,” he sincerely explained through an interpreter who translated his statements into a mix of English and Tagalog.

The event’s concept featured Hyung-sik as Agent H, who was tasked to solve missions in the show’s different segments with the help of Sikcrets.

During the T.M.I. (Today Much Information) portion, the 32-year-old idol expressed his interest in scuba diving in the Philippines.

Photo by Anna Barlam As much as he takes pride in the constant support from his fans, Hyung-sik is also the best in the eyes of his supporters, especially since his Manila fan meet is for a good cause. The proceeds from the show’s premium tickets will benefit Filipino children with disabilities and Future Vision Home in partnership with Save The Children Philippines.

“I know that the Philippines (has) a lot of beautiful spots for scuba diving, but I’ve been very busy and not able to do it previously so I’m looking forward to that,” he said.

“You have a beautiful nature, you have a beautiful beach, but most of all, the fans here are the prettiest,” he sweetly remarked, making fans feel extra special.

It was also a memorable time for Hyung-sik when he knew that his ongoing K-drama series “Doctor Slump” with actress Park Shin-hye is a well-loved Netflix show in the Philippines. He plays the role of a famous plastic surgeon Yeo Jeong-woo who reunites with his high school rival Nam Ha-neul (Shin-hye) at the “worst slump” of his life.

“When I first got the script, it really caught my attention because the story flow is something that I could totally relate (to). And not only that, of course, I wanted to also heal and give comfort to all of you, that’s why I really had fun reading the script,” the rom-com actor said.

“I really love how the people react (na magkasama) kami sa isang good project to look forward to. I’m having so much fun with her din,” he added when asked about working again with Shin-hye in “Doctor Slump” after their 2013 series, “The Heirs.”

The Hallyu heartthrob then got real about how to overcome a personal slump, encouraging his fans to redirect their focus onto something more productive, such as hobbies.

“Hindi ba problema rin kung palagi kang masaya? ‘Di ba nakakatakot din ‘pag puro tawa ako nang tawa?” he said in jest.

“Of course, I do feel moments of loneliness or sadness. ‘Pag gano’n, I do spend my time with my friends. Lately, naging interest ko is golfing. I really love doing scuba and golfing because while I’m doing those (activities), all my concentrations are there na hindi ako makaisip ng mga problema ko,” he shared.

Photo from JTBC Drama’s official Facebook page In his ongoing rom-com series ‘Doctor Slump’ with actress Park Shin-hye, Hyung-sik plays the role of a famous plastic surgeon Yeo Jeong-woo who reunites with his high school rival Nam Ha-neul (Shin-hye) at the worst time of his life.

Aside from being a versatile actor, Hyung-sik proved that he is also a talented singer. He debuted under the boy band ZE:A in 2010. His soulful covers of Justin Bieber’s Off My Face and Sung Si-kyung’s Every Moment of You, an OST from the hit K-drama “My Love From The Star,” brought smiles and inspiration to his fans.

His fun personality unraveled when he played the Philippine traditional sport sipa, acted out a series of emoticons, and sang in poker face while using five microphones with different tones, like in the voice of Chipmunk.

Hyung-sik did not fail to impress Filo Sikcrets when he also tried to guess the meaning of some Filipino words, such as “masarap,” with the help of chosen fans. He seemed too stunned to speak when a silly fan quipped, “Ikaw, masarap,” filling the venue with laughter.

“You’re very passionate. And that’s why because of you, natuwa talaga ako, and you gave me so much energy to bring back home. You’re the best,” he exclaimed in reaction.

Before capping off the fan meeting, the “Doctor Slump” star did not forget to thank all his fans and brought nostalgia when he performed Because of You, his OST from “Strong Girl Bong-soon,” the 2017 series that made his fame rise further in the international scene.

“I’ll come back with a lot more, better projects na magiging excited kayo. I want to make more opportunities in the future to meet all of you,” he promised.