^

Entertainment

Francine Diaz on joining Miss U, working with Kathryn Bernardo

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 18, 2024 | 5:18pm
Francine Diaz on joining Miss U, working with Kathryn Bernardo
Francine Diaz graces the Goli booth at the Watsons Health Expo 2024 held in SM Megamall.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — Francine Diaz confidently answered the questions thrown to her by the host at the recently concluded Watsons Health Expo 2024, which prompted the host to remark that she could join Miss Universe. 

Francine, however, politely declined joining the prestigious beauty tilt that has produced four Miss Universe queens from the Philippines, namely, Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray. 

"No, I have no plans at all. Alam ko naman po na hindi ako para doon. And I think meron naman tayong Miss Universe in the making. Tingnan natin kung sino 'yun," she said to reporters at the huddle held inside the Goli booth. 

Francine graced the panel in the three-day festival as the brand ambassador for health supplement Goli. 

What Francine is excited for this year is the chance to work with Kathryn Bernardo, who recently renewed her contract with ABS-CBN and Star Magic. 

They have only worked on a commercial for a popular hair brand, but Francine hopes that she could work with one of ABS-CBN's most in-demand actresses. 

"We only worked in the Sunsilk TV commercial shoot before, but siyempre isa po sa mga pangarap ko ang maka-trabaho ang isang Kathryn Bernardo," she said. 

Apart from this, she is looking forward to the release of her collaboration single and music video for "My Love" with Korean star Seo In-guk sometime this month or next month. 

The two recently announced that they are collaborating on a single last January, during Francine's 20th birthday. 

RELATED: Seo In-guk is 'king of fan service' at Manila show

vuukle comment

FRANCINE DIAZ

KATHRYN BERNARDO

MISS UNIVERSE

SEO IN GUK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Hindi tita, ate lang': Leren Bautista, Ricci Rivero dismiss age gap criticisms

'Hindi tita, ate lang': Leren Bautista, Ricci Rivero dismiss age gap criticisms

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Beauty queen-politician Leren Bautista and basketball player Ricci Rivero just laughed at comments about the age gap in their...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I'm living': Xyriel Manabat sold fish balls, enjoyed 'normal' life during showbiz hiatus

'I'm living': Xyriel Manabat sold fish balls, enjoyed 'normal' life during showbiz hiatus

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
It was a conscious decision for Xyriel Manabat to take a break from the limelight and live like a regular, private citizen...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Chiu receives Valentine's flowers from 'P'

Kim Chiu receives Valentine's flowers from 'P'

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Host-actress Kim Chiu must have had an enjoyable Valentine's Day this year receiving flowers from a mysterious sender.
Entertainment
fbtw
Daniel Padilla planning to return to Vietnam amid rumored affair with Vietnamese

Daniel Padilla planning to return to Vietnam amid rumored affair with Vietnamese

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla revealed his plans this year. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Dingdong Dantes' 'Rewind' coffin sold for P250,000

Dingdong Dantes' 'Rewind' coffin sold for P250,000

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Content creator-musician Boss Toyo purchased the coffin used by Dingdong Dantes in the movie "Rewind" for a quarter of a million...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Glitches and nostalgia: Rivermaya rocks out classic hits at reunion concert

Glitches and nostalgia: Rivermaya rocks out classic hits at reunion concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band Rivermaya had a successful reunion concert in front of thousands of fans in SMDC Festival...
Entertainment
fbtw
What makes Liza Soberano feel &lsquo;most beautiful&rsquo;

What makes Liza Soberano feel ‘most beautiful’

By Nathalie Tomada | 22 hours ago
Fresh from her Hollywood debut, Liza Soberano recently came home for just 24 hours for her latest brand endorsement.
Entertainment
fbtw
Joem Bascon and Bruce Roeland on social media impact on acting, well-being

Joem Bascon and Bruce Roeland on social media impact on acting, well-being

By Boy Abunda | 22 hours ago
Joem Bascon and Bruce Roeland expressed different outlooks, different perspectives, and different values regarding social...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jake Cuenca and Sue Ramirez share tips for acting newbies

Jake Cuenca and Sue Ramirez share tips for acting newbies

By Jerry Donato | 22 hours ago
“Jack and Jill Sa Diamond Hills” lead stars, Jake Cuenca and Sue Ramirez, have been in the business of entertainment,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Manila Luzon joins Madonna for 'Vogue' performance

Manila Luzon joins Madonna for 'Vogue' performance

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Filipino-American drag queen Manila Luzon saw another dream come true after performing with the "Queen of Pop" Madonna.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with