Francine Diaz on joining Miss U, working with Kathryn Bernardo

Francine Diaz graces the Goli booth at the Watsons Health Expo 2024 held in SM Megamall.

MANILA, Philippines — Francine Diaz confidently answered the questions thrown to her by the host at the recently concluded Watsons Health Expo 2024, which prompted the host to remark that she could join Miss Universe.

Francine, however, politely declined joining the prestigious beauty tilt that has produced four Miss Universe queens from the Philippines, namely, Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

"No, I have no plans at all. Alam ko naman po na hindi ako para doon. And I think meron naman tayong Miss Universe in the making. Tingnan natin kung sino 'yun," she said to reporters at the huddle held inside the Goli booth.

Francine graced the panel in the three-day festival as the brand ambassador for health supplement Goli.

What Francine is excited for this year is the chance to work with Kathryn Bernardo, who recently renewed her contract with ABS-CBN and Star Magic.

They have only worked on a commercial for a popular hair brand, but Francine hopes that she could work with one of ABS-CBN's most in-demand actresses.

"We only worked in the Sunsilk TV commercial shoot before, but siyempre isa po sa mga pangarap ko ang maka-trabaho ang isang Kathryn Bernardo," she said.

Apart from this, she is looking forward to the release of her collaboration single and music video for "My Love" with Korean star Seo In-guk sometime this month or next month.

The two recently announced that they are collaborating on a single last January, during Francine's 20th birthday.

