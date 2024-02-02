'Voltes V: Legacy,' GMA-7 lauded for promoting Japanese pop culture

Director Mark Reyes V holds the plaque of commendation from Japanese ambassador to the Philippines for 'Voltes V: Legacy' at the opening reception for the Japanese Film Festival 2024 in Shangri-La Plaza Malls in Mandaluyong City. Photo also shows show stars Radson Flores, Matt Lozano and GMA Network vice president for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy.

MANILA, Philippines — Director Mark Reyes V was flattered, while his stars, Radson Flores and Matt Lozano, were honored to be part of the show "Voltes V: Legacy," which received a commendation from the Japanese ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa.

Reyes, Flores and Lozano graced the opening of the Japanese Film Festival (JFF) 2024 in its usual venue, the Shangri-La Plaza Malls cinemas in Mandaluyong yesterday.

The GMA Network and Telesuccess Inc.-produced TV show, which had a cinematic version released prior to the show's premiere in May 2023, is among the featured films at this year's festival, which will run until February 11 in EDSA Shangri-La. It will then head to Cebu, Baguio, Iloilo, Davao and back to Manila in the University of the Philippines Film Center until March 2.

Philstar.com talked to Reyes at the end of the opening reception, prior to the screening of the opening film "The First Slam Dunk."

"We were very surprised. First of all, we learned that we got invited, 'Voltes V: Legacy,' to join JFF. That alone, a Filipino-made movie/TV series to be invited in JFF is something already. We were flattered, honored and the next thing we know, we got a commendation from the ambassador himself," said Reyes.

GMA Network Vice President for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy gave her speech after accepting the commendation plaque.

"It is with immense gratitude and honor that we received the Japanese ambassador's commendation award for 'Voltes V: Legacy.'

"This recognition holds profound significance for all of us at GMA Network as it underscores the enduring legacy and cultural impact of this beloved series," said Ching-Sy.

"Voltes V: Legacy" is inspired by the popular 1970s Japanese anime that was hugely popular in the Philippines.

GMA Network, together with Telesuccess Productions and Riot Inc., created its live-action adaptation that was released last May 2023.

