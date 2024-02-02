^

'Wala nga lang si George': Daniel Padilla treats fans to impromptu mini-concert in Siargao

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 2, 2024 | 1:08pm
Actor Daniel Padilla
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla treated his fans to an impromptu mini concert in Siargao. 

In a now trending TikTok video by Vince Malcolm, Daniel was seen wearing a simple white shirt and a bucket hat.

Daniel performed Rivermaya's "Hinahanap-Hanap Kita," to the delight of the small but energetic crowd. 

The video now has almost a million views as of writing. 

Hinahanap-hanap kita - Daniel Padilla

"Naka free concert," a TikTok user wrote. 

"May mga tao na sa gig ni Primo, wala nga lang si George," another user commented, pertaining to Daniel and ex-girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo's characters in the hit movie "The Hows Of Us."

In another video, Daniel was seen performing a reggae version of Sting’s "Englishman In New York."

RELATEDDaniel Padilla to renew contract with Star Magic

SIARGAO
