'Wala nga lang si George': Daniel Padilla treats fans to impromptu mini-concert in Siargao
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla treated his fans to an impromptu mini concert in Siargao.
In a now trending TikTok video by Vince Malcolm, Daniel was seen wearing a simple white shirt and a bucket hat.
Daniel performed Rivermaya's "Hinahanap-Hanap Kita," to the delight of the small but energetic crowd.
The video now has almost a million views as of writing.
"Naka free concert," a TikTok user wrote.
"May mga tao na sa gig ni Primo, wala nga lang si George," another user commented, pertaining to Daniel and ex-girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo's characters in the hit movie "The Hows Of Us."
In another video, Daniel was seen performing a reggae version of Sting’s "Englishman In New York."
