News anchors console Pinky Webb, Pia Hontiveros as CNN Philippines announces closure

MANILA, Philippines — News anchor Pinky Webb paid tribute to her partner Pia Hontiveros after Nine Media Corp. (NMC) yesterday announced that television network CNN Philippines will officially cease operations.

In her Instagram account, Pinky posted photos of her and Pia.

"My debate partner," she captioned the post.

She added the caption with "I Will Miss You" hashtag.

TV reporters Kim Atienza, Gretchen Ho and Julius Babao commented on Pinky's post.

"Hugs Pia and Pinks. An honor to have worked with both of you," Kim wrote.

"Goodluck @pinkywebb ! Hope everything goes well," Julius commented.

NMC announced yesterday that CNN Philippines will officially cease operations starting Wednesday, January 31.

“CNN Philippines will discontinue operations on all media platforms effective Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024,” the network said in an advisory posted on social media.

“We are forever grateful for the stories we've shared, the audience we've served, and to our dedicated team for their commitment to uphold the values of truth, accuracy, fairness, and accountability,” it added.

