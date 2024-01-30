Pilipino Star Ngayon bags Hall of Fame award at 6th Gawad Lasallianeta

MANILA, Philippines — Pilipino Star Ngayon (PSN) was hailed as Hall of Fame award recipient at the 6th Gawad Lasallianeta after bagging the Most Outstanding Print / Digital Tabloid Award for the 5th straight year.

PSN editor-in-chief Jo Abelgas and showbiz editor Salve Asis were present at the awarding ceremony held in La Salle Araneta University in Malabon.

"Hall of Famer... Maraming salamat @gawadlasallianeta para sa Hall of Fame Award at the 6th Gawad Lasallianeta held at De La Salle Araneta University - after five consecutive years that the university awarded PSN as Most Outstanding Print and Digital Tabloid. Malaking bagay po ito sa amin," Salve wrote on her Facebook account.

Another Hall of Fame award recipient is "24 Oras" for being the Most Outstanding News Show.

ABS-CBN's "TV Patrol" also won Most Outstanding News Show, while Karen Davila and Alvin Elchico were named Most Outstanding Female News Anchor and Most Outstanding Male News Anchor, respectively.

“Maraming salamat sa Lasallian community. Maganda 'yung mga ganitong award dahil kinikilala tayo bilang mamamahayag," Elchico said.

"Importante ito sa panahon ngayon. Ang dami kasing naglipana na fake news, ang daming propaganda, kaya importante alam natin ano ba ang totoo balita at 'yung mga award na ganito dapat binibigyan din natin ng pugay ang mga tao sa likod ng camera,” he added.

Davila and Migs Bustos received the award for Most Outstanding Public Affairs Show Host for “May Puhunan: Kaya Mo!”. They also bagged the trophy for Most Outstanding Public Affairs Show.

The late Mike Enriquez also received a posthumous award.

Maris Umali was hailed as Most Outstanding Female News Correspondent, while Atom Araullo received Most Outstanding News Male Anchor and Male Documentarist.

Kara David won as Most Outstanding Female Documentarist and "iWitness" won as Most Outstanding Documentary Show.

"Unang Hirit" and its hosts won Most Outstanding Morning Show and Morning Show hosts, while "Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho" won Most Outstanding Magazine Show and Magazine Show host.

Dingdong Dantes and Drew Arellano won as Most Outstanding Educational Show Host and Most Outstanding Travel/Lifestyle Host, respectively.

Gawad Lasallanieta aims to recognize the Most Outstanding Media, Most influential Celebrities, and Most Effective Communicators in The Philippines.

