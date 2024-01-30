^

Entertainment

Pilipino Star Ngayon bags Hall of Fame award at 6th Gawad Lasallianeta

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 30, 2024 | 3:19pm
Pilipino Star Ngayon bags Hall of Fame award at 6th Gawad Lasallianeta
Pilipino Star Ngayon editor-in-chief Jo Abelgas and showbiz editor Salve Asis were present at the awarding ceremony held in La Salle Araneta University in Malabon.
RADShotsPh via Gawad Lasallianeta's Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Pilipino Star Ngayon (PSN) was hailed as Hall of Fame award recipient at the 6th Gawad Lasallianeta after bagging the Most Outstanding Print / Digital Tabloid Award for the 5th straight year.

PSN editor-in-chief Jo Abelgas and showbiz editor Salve Asis were present at the awarding ceremony held in La Salle Araneta University in Malabon. 

"Hall of Famer... Maraming salamat @gawadlasallianeta para sa Hall of Fame Award at the 6th Gawad Lasallianeta held at De La Salle Araneta University  - after five consecutive years that the university awarded PSN as Most Outstanding Print and Digital Tabloid. Malaking bagay po ito sa amin," Salve wrote on her Facebook account. 

Another Hall of Fame award recipient is "24 Oras" for being the Most Outstanding News Show. 

ABS-CBN's "TV Patrol" also won Most Outstanding News Show, while Karen Davila and Alvin Elchico were named Most Outstanding Female News Anchor and Most Outstanding Male News Anchor, respectively.

“Maraming salamat sa Lasallian community. Maganda 'yung mga ganitong award dahil kinikilala tayo bilang mamamahayag," Elchico said.

"Importante ito sa panahon ngayon. Ang dami kasing naglipana na fake news, ang daming propaganda, kaya importante alam natin ano ba ang totoo balita at 'yung mga award na ganito dapat binibigyan din natin ng pugay ang mga tao sa likod ng camera,” he added.

Davila and Migs Bustos received the award for Most Outstanding Public Affairs Show Host for “May Puhunan: Kaya Mo!”. They also bagged the trophy for Most Outstanding Public Affairs Show.

The late Mike Enriquez also received a posthumous award. 

Maris Umali was hailed as Most Outstanding Female News Correspondent, while Atom Araullo received Most Outstanding News Male Anchor and Male Documentarist. 

Kara David won as Most Outstanding Female Documentarist and "iWitness" won as Most Outstanding Documentary Show.

"Unang Hirit" and its hosts won Most Outstanding Morning Show and Morning Show hosts, while "Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho" won Most Outstanding Magazine Show and Magazine Show host. 

Dingdong Dantes and Drew Arellano won as Most Outstanding Educational Show Host and Most Outstanding Travel/Lifestyle Host, respectively. 

Gawad Lasallanieta aims to recognize the Most Outstanding Media, Most influential Celebrities, and Most Effective Communicators in The Philippines.

RELATED: 'Hello, Love, Goodbye' stars Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards win big at 6th Gawad Lasallianeta 

vuukle comment

PILIPINO STAR NGAYON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Christine Jacob, Paolo Abrera sign off as CNN Philippines shuts down

Christine Jacob, Paolo Abrera sign off as CNN Philippines shuts down

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
CNN Philippines' "New Day" hosts Ria Tanjuatco-Trillo, Jamie Herrell, Paolo Abrera and Christine Jacob-Sandejas bid farewell...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jericho Rosales, Kim Jones have separated &mdash; godfather

Jericho Rosales, Kim Jones have separated — godfather

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Jericho Rosales and wife Kim Jones have separated, according to a report.
Entertainment
fbtw
Anjanette Abayari finds faith and family bliss

Anjanette Abayari finds faith and family bliss

By Boy Abunda | 17 hours ago
Anjanette Abayari exuded an extraordinary aura of calm when we met in L.A. a couple of weeks ago. It has been a long time...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Medical bills are getting higher': Kris Aquino says Bimby to return to Philippines to work

'Medical bills are getting higher': Kris Aquino says Bimby to return to Philippines to work

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino revealed that her son Bimby will go back to the Philippines soon to work, so he could help...
Entertainment
fbtw
Muhlach TV sitcom coming soon: Andres Muhlach officially joins showbiz

Muhlach TV sitcom coming soon: Andres Muhlach officially joins showbiz

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Fans of the Muhlach twins will finally see them in one show as Andres Muhlach has finally joined his twin sister Atasha and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PorDee reunited: Michelle Dee welcomes Anntonia Porsild to Manila

PorDee reunited: Michelle Dee welcomes Anntonia Porsild to Manila

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Miss Universe 2023 1st runner-up Anntonia Porsild of Thailand arrived in the Philippines where she was welcomed by her good...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nakaka-flatter': Carla Abellana reacts to Kris Aquino's offer to set her up with a doctor

'Nakaka-flatter': Carla Abellana reacts to Kris Aquino's offer to set her up with a doctor

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Kapuso actress Carla Abellana reacted to Kris Aquino's offer to set her up with a doctor. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Vilmark sings about acceptance and moving on in &lsquo;sequel&rsquo; single

Vilmark sings about acceptance and moving on in ‘sequel’ single

By Jerry Donato | 17 hours ago
GMA Music artist Vilmark carries on his passion to sing and touch the listener’s heart by releasing another song INOWY....
Entertainment
fbtw
What &lsquo;sexy&rsquo; truly means to Kylie Verzosa

What ‘sexy’ truly means to Kylie Verzosa

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
Kylie Verzosa admitted that she gained weight after winning the Miss International crown in 2016. But it was during the pandemic...
Entertainment
fbtw
From love team to forever: Gladys Reyes, Christopher Roxas mark 20th wedding anniversary

From love team to forever: Gladys Reyes, Christopher Roxas mark 20th wedding anniversary

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary recently.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with