^

Entertainment

Britney Spears praises ex Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 30, 2024 | 12:41pm
Britney Spears praises ex Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish'
In this file photo taken on February 11, 2002 US singer/actress Britney Spears (R) arrives at the premiere of her film "Crossroads," with her then boyfriend, singer Justin Timberlake of the group *NSYNC (L), in Los Angeles, CA.
AFP / Lucy Nicholson

MANILA, Philippines — Pop singer Britney Spears expressed her admiration for ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's newest single "Selfish," and apologized for some of the content included in her memoir "The Woman In Me."

Before turning her Instagram account private (where she has over 42 million flowers and nearly 3,500 posts), Britney posted a video of Justin with host-comedian Jimmy Fallon performing some of Justin's songs on the latter's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish.' It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? P.S. 'Sanctified' is wow too," wrote Britney in the caption.

"Sanctified" is another song coming out on Justin's newest album "Everything I Thought It Was," which releases on March 15.

In the same post Britney said, "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry."

The release of "Selfish" prompted fans of Britney who detest Justin to multiply streams of Britney's song also called "Selfish," from her 2011 album "Femme Fatale."

Related: 'Selfish': Justin Timberlake releases first solo single in nearly 6 years

But a source told People magazine that Britney "really does like the song" and "is a kind person."

"She genuinely just loves good music. She was curious about [his] new tracks, and she really likes his new music," a second source told the outlet. "Britney has a good heart and is full of compliments when she likes something. She always speaks her mind. That's what's so special about her."

While she never specified which moments in her memoir she's apologizing for, Britney did admit to having an abortion while she dated Justin between 1999 and 2002.

Cheating was said to be involved during the relationship, and Britney also admitted to cheating on Justin with dancer and choreographer Wade Robson, while claiming he cheated on her with an unnamed celebrity who is now "married with children," which people have assumed to be singer Nicole Appleton.

The former couple's situation was aggravated when the music video for Justin's "Cry Me A River" featured an actress that looked a lot like Spears, which she and her fans took offense to. Justin has since apologized for his treatment of his ex-girlfriend.

Following her split with Justin, Britney had two sons — Sean and Jayden — with her second husband Kevin Federline.

RELATED: 'Never return to the music industry': Britney Spears calls new album rumors 'trash'

vuukle comment

BRITNEY SPEARS

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Christine Jacob, Paolo Abrera sign off as CNN Philippines shuts down

Christine Jacob, Paolo Abrera sign off as CNN Philippines shuts down

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
CNN Philippines' "New Day" hosts Ria Tanjuatco-Trillo, Jamie Herrell, Paolo Abrera and Christine Jacob-Sandejas bid farewell...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anjanette Abayari finds faith and family bliss

Anjanette Abayari finds faith and family bliss

By Boy Abunda | 13 hours ago
Anjanette Abayari exuded an extraordinary aura of calm when we met in L.A. a couple of weeks ago. It has been a long time...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Medical bills are getting higher': Kris Aquino says Bimby to return to Philippines to work

'Medical bills are getting higher': Kris Aquino says Bimby to return to Philippines to work

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino revealed that her son Bimby will go back to the Philippines soon to work, so he could help...
Entertainment
fbtw
Muhlach TV sitcom coming soon: Andres Muhlach officially joins showbiz

Muhlach TV sitcom coming soon: Andres Muhlach officially joins showbiz

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Fans of the Muhlach twins will finally see them in one show as Andres Muhlach has finally joined his twin sister Atasha and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fourth time's the charm: Mom finally wins 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' after 3 failed attempts

Fourth time's the charm: Mom finally wins 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' after 3 failed attempts

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Caloocan’s Rea Gen Villareal was hailed as the "Tawag ng Tanghalan" Season 7 Grand Champion in "Ang Huling Tapatan"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vilmark sings about acceptance and moving on in &lsquo;sequel&rsquo; single

Vilmark sings about acceptance and moving on in ‘sequel’ single

By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
GMA Music artist Vilmark carries on his passion to sing and touch the listener’s heart by releasing another song INOWY....
Entertainment
fbtw
What &lsquo;sexy&rsquo; truly means to Kylie Verzosa

What ‘sexy’ truly means to Kylie Verzosa

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
Kylie Verzosa admitted that she gained weight after winning the Miss International crown in 2016. But it was during the pandemic...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jericho Rosales, Kim Jones have separated &mdash; godfather

Jericho Rosales, Kim Jones have separated — godfather

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Jericho Rosales and wife Kim Jones have separated, according to a report.
Entertainment
fbtw
From love team to forever: Gladys Reyes, Christopher Roxas mark 20th wedding anniversary

From love team to forever: Gladys Reyes, Christopher Roxas mark 20th wedding anniversary

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Celebrity couple Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary recently.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with