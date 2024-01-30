Britney Spears praises ex Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish'

In this file photo taken on February 11, 2002 US singer/actress Britney Spears (R) arrives at the premiere of her film "Crossroads," with her then boyfriend, singer Justin Timberlake of the group *NSYNC (L), in Los Angeles, CA.

MANILA, Philippines — Pop singer Britney Spears expressed her admiration for ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's newest single "Selfish," and apologized for some of the content included in her memoir "The Woman In Me."

Before turning her Instagram account private (where she has over 42 million flowers and nearly 3,500 posts), Britney posted a video of Justin with host-comedian Jimmy Fallon performing some of Justin's songs on the latter's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish.' It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? P.S. 'Sanctified' is wow too," wrote Britney in the caption.

"Sanctified" is another song coming out on Justin's newest album "Everything I Thought It Was," which releases on March 15.

In the same post Britney said, "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry."

The release of "Selfish" prompted fans of Britney who detest Justin to multiply streams of Britney's song also called "Selfish," from her 2011 album "Femme Fatale."

But a source told People magazine that Britney "really does like the song" and "is a kind person."

"She genuinely just loves good music. She was curious about [his] new tracks, and she really likes his new music," a second source told the outlet. "Britney has a good heart and is full of compliments when she likes something. She always speaks her mind. That's what's so special about her."

While she never specified which moments in her memoir she's apologizing for, Britney did admit to having an abortion while she dated Justin between 1999 and 2002.

Cheating was said to be involved during the relationship, and Britney also admitted to cheating on Justin with dancer and choreographer Wade Robson, while claiming he cheated on her with an unnamed celebrity who is now "married with children," which people have assumed to be singer Nicole Appleton.

The former couple's situation was aggravated when the music video for Justin's "Cry Me A River" featured an actress that looked a lot like Spears, which she and her fans took offense to. Justin has since apologized for his treatment of his ex-girlfriend.

Following her split with Justin, Britney had two sons — Sean and Jayden — with her second husband Kevin Federline.

